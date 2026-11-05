🏥 Andalusia, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Andalusia, AL right now, especially for folks who like patient-facing work and flexible schedules.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Location: Andalusia, AL (serving Covington, Coffee, Geneva, Escambia & Conecuh counties)

(serving Covington, Coffee, Geneva, Escambia & Conecuh counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-based hospice care role doing personal care, light household tasks, and support under an RN’s direction. Good fit if you’re a CNA with valid CPR, driver’s license, and hospice or home health experience who wants steady weekday visits and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Andalusia, AL

Type: Full-time (32 scheduled hours/week)

Pay per visit: $49.00 – $69.00

Estimated annual base pay: $77,200 – $106,200

One-on-one nursing in patients’ homes with a 7 days on / 7 days off schedule. Ideal if you’re an RN with med-surg, ICU, ER, or acute experience who wants strong pay, full Humana benefits, and more time to focus on each patient.

Employer: Andalusia Health

Location: Andalusia, AL

Type: PRN / Weekend (listed as Full-time in posting system)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role handling specimen collection, processing, data entry, and basic waived testing. Great if you have some lab or phlebotomy experience and want weekend PRN hours in a local hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.