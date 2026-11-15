Anchorage retail is busy right now, with options from big box stores to local auto and beauty brands. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus several roles with solid benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find the right Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. Great fit if you love beauty, sales goals, and a fast, people-focused store.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Night role focused on stocking, keeping the store clean, and helping late shoppers. Good if you like quieter shifts and don’t mind working under pressure at times.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the clothing section, stocking, merchandising, and helping customers find sizes and deals. Nice option if you enjoy fashion and staying organized.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep shelves full, check dates, and help shoppers with product questions and samples. Good entry-level job if you’re friendly and can handle a busy store.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team handling resets and planograms across multiple stores. Best for someone with retail leadership experience who likes coaching people and keeping standards tight.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and POS work. Good if you like variety, learning equipment, and solving customer problems on the spot.

Employer: Kendall Auto Group (Kendall Ford of Anchorage)

Kendall Auto Group (Kendall Ford of Anchorage) Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Be the voice of the service department, handling high call volume, scheduling, and updates. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.

Employer: Classic Collision

Classic Collision Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support customers through the auto repair process, from insurance details to rental cars and payments. Good for organized communicators who like a mix of desk work and customer contact.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time apparel role stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers in the clothing department. Solid choice if you want steady hours and enjoy keeping displays looking sharp.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2070

Walmart Supercenter #2070 Location: 3101 A St, Anchorage, AK 99503

3101 A St, Anchorage, AK 99503 Type: Part-time

Salary: $17–$30/hour + possible premiums

Gather carts, keep them clean, and help customers at the entrance in all weather. Comes with access to health, financial, PTO benefits, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if eligible.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, run the register, and keep shelves stocked. Offers store discounts, 401(k) with match, and growth paths, great if you’re into cars or want to learn.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.