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Anchorage
🛒 Anchorage Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Anchorage retail is busy right now, with options from big box stores to local auto and beauty brands. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus several roles with solid benefits.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests find the right Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. Great fit if you love beauty, sales goals, and a fast, people-focused store.
STORE/NIGHT CLERK
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Night role focused on stocking, keeping the store clean, and helping late shoppers. Good if you like quieter shifts and don’t mind working under pressure at times.
APPAREL/CLERK (Part-Time)
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the clothing section, stocking, merchandising, and helping customers find sizes and deals. Nice option if you enjoy fashion and staying organized.
GROCERY/CLERK
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep shelves full, check dates, and help shoppers with product questions and samples. Good entry-level job if you’re friendly and can handle a busy store.
Retail Merchandising Supervisor
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team handling resets and planograms across multiple stores. Best for someone with retail leadership experience who likes coaching people and keeping standards tight.
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and POS work. Good if you like variety, learning equipment, and solving customer problems on the spot.
Service Receptionist
- Employer: Kendall Auto Group (Kendall Ford of Anchorage)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $18.00/hour
Be the voice of the service department, handling high call volume, scheduling, and updates. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Classic Collision
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support customers through the auto repair process, from insurance details to rental cars and payments. Good for organized communicators who like a mix of desk work and customer contact.
APPAREL/CLERK (Full-Time)
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time apparel role stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers in the clothing department. Solid choice if you want steady hours and enjoy keeping displays looking sharp.
Cart Attendant
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2070
- Location: 3101 A St, Anchorage, AK 99503
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17–$30/hour + possible premiums
Gather carts, keep them clean, and help customers at the entrance in all weather. Comes with access to health, financial, PTO benefits, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if eligible.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, run the register, and keep shelves stocked. Offers store discounts, 401(k) with match, and growth paths, great if you’re into cars or want to learn.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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