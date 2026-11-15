Anchorage is busy with hands-on work right now, from plumbing to paint and coatings. If you like working with tools and seeing the results of your work every day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Drain Masters, Inc.

Drain Masters, Inc. Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$45/hr base (plus bonuses and extra pay for mentoring; top plumbers earning $110K+/year per listing)

Run residential service and repair calls, diagnose plumbing issues, and deliver 5‑star service. This role stands out for strong earning potential, company vehicle/phone/tablet, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and company‑matched retirement.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Anchorage Fabrication Facility, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Prep surfaces and apply protective coatings on pipes, tanks, and other oilfield equipment in an industrial shop setting. You’ll use blasting and coating gear, work a 5‑day‑a‑week schedule, and get a benefits package with paid sick leave, company‑paid short‑term disability, life insurance, and 4.5% 401(k) match.

Employer: Classic Collision

Classic Collision Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hr

Help get vehicles ready for paint by sanding, masking, and supporting paint techs in a busy body shop. This is a good fit if you like cars and want to grow your skills, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.