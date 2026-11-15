Anchorage has some solid options right now if you like building relationships and closing deals. Here are several sales and marketing roles with room to grow and good long‑term career paths.

Employer: State of Alaska – Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education (ACPE)

State of Alaska – Location: Anchorage, AK (Bragaw St. near Northern Lights)

(Bragaw St. near Northern Lights) Type: Full-time, exempt, hybrid after probation

Salary: Not listed

Create content and manage all social media for Alaska’s higher‑ed agency, promoting education loans, scholarships, and grants. This role offers flexible/hybrid work, strong state benefits (medical, retirement, paid leave), and lots of training and growth for someone who enjoys data‑driven marketing and mission‑focused work. Alaska residents only; cover letter required.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 301 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: November 22, 2026 (may close early)

High‑level B2B sales and relationship role working with business clients (about $2M–$25M revenue). You’ll grow a portfolio, structure credit solutions, and sell a full suite of banking products while spending time out in the local market. Ideal if you have 4+ years banking, strong sales chops, and want a visible role with a major bank.

Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply

Location: Anchorage, AK (DC Galco)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales with major contractors and builders across Alaska, selling building materials and solutions. You’ll own key accounts, chase new business, and work on large commercial and infrastructure projects, with a clear path to leadership and ongoing product and industry training.

Employer: PFG Manufacturing / OLM Food Solutions

Location: Anchorage, AK (regional travel)

(regional travel) Type: Full-time, contract; base salary + uncapped commission

Salary: Base + uncapped commissions (exact amount not listed)

Field sales role supporting foodservice franchisees and licensees with heavy travel (~75% including overnights and air). You’ll grow same‑store sales, train store teams, and roll out new products and promotions, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and lots of face‑to‑face relationship building.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.