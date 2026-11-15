Anchorage is busy on the legal side right now, with roles ranging from entry-level office support to seasoned compliance and real estate attorneys. If you’re in Alaska and looking to grow your legal or compliance career, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Alaska – Public Defender Agency

State of Alaska – Public Defender Agency Location: Anchorage, AK (downtown)

Type: Non-permanent, on-call (can be part-time or full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Who it’s for: Alaska residents only with at least 1 year of customer service/admin work or equivalent education. No prior legal experience needed.

with at least 1 year of customer service/admin work or equivalent education. No prior legal experience needed. Why it’s appealing: Great entry-level path into the legal field with on-the-job training. You’ll support attorneys with case files, court filings, phones, and client contact, in a weekday office schedule near the courthouses. Apply by emailing your resume, transcripts (if using education), and 3 professional references to PDARecruitment@alaska.gov (do not apply through Workplace Alaska).

Employer: State of Alaska – Office of Public Advocacy (OPA)

State of Alaska – Location: Anchorage, AK (downtown)

Type: Full-time, flexibly staffed Paralegal 1/2

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Who it’s for: Alaska residents only with education/experience in legal support work (drafting pleadings, processing legal documents, etc.).

with education/experience in legal support work (drafting pleadings, processing legal documents, etc.). Why it’s appealing: Flex position with built-in career advancement from Paralegal 1 to 2. You’ll manage conflict checks, review court orders, draft pleadings, and assign cases in a fast-paced advocacy environment serving vulnerable Alaskans. Apply through Workplace Alaska only (online or hardcopy), not via third-party job boards.

Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)

Location: Anchorage, AK (on-site, locally based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Who it’s for: Bachelor’s in business/health/public admin (or equivalent experience) plus 5+ years in a corporate, health care, or Tribal health setting.

Bachelor’s in business/health/public admin (or equivalent experience) plus in a corporate, health care, or Tribal health setting. Why it’s appealing: High-impact role in Alaska’s largest Tribal health organization, working on compliance, privacy (HIPAA), investigations, and enterprise risk management. Comes with a strong benefits package (FEHB medical options, retirement match, PTO, 11 holidays, parental leave, on-site childcare, and more). Preference for qualified Alaska Native and American Indian applicants.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie

Location: Anchorage, AK (one of several U.S. offices; fully remote may be considered)

Type: Full-time, non-partnership track

Salary: $250,000 annually (plus discretionary bonus and benefits)

(plus discretionary bonus and benefits) Who it’s for: Attorneys with 4+ years of real estate transactional experience (firm or in-house).

Attorneys with (firm or in-house). Why it’s appealing: Join a globally recognized real estate practice handling acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, financing, and a growing data center practice. Lower billable hour requirement than typical partnership-track roles, with competitive pay and full benefits (401(k), medical, dental, vision, paid leave, and more). Familiarity with AI tools is a plus.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—check the link, note the application method, and get your materials ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.