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Anchorage
🍽️ Anchorage Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
5 days ago
Anchorage restaurants and hotels are busy and hiring across the board right now. Good mix of entry-level spots and leadership roles, many with benefits and room to grow.
Carside / Expo (To-Go Specialist)
- Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a friendly, fast-paced setting handling to-go orders, phones, payments, and packaging. Great fit if you like guest interaction and want flexible schedules and a path to grow in a national brand.
Grill Cook / Sauté Cook
- Employer: Glacier BrewHouse Anchorage
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Not stated (on-site)
- Salary: $18–$22/hour
Hands-on line role in a busy, energetic kitchen cooking grilled and sautéed dishes. Comes with health, dental, and employee discounts, ideal if you’ve got solid knife skills and want to show off in a well-known local spot.
Server Assistant / Busser
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Support servers, clear tables, and help keep the dining room running smoothly in a fun, high-energy steakhouse. Offers flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits after a year.
Server Assistant / Busser
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Same role as above but part-time, good if you want a side job with training, growth opportunities, and tuition reimbursement after eligibility.
Meat Cutter
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Cut fresh steaks by hand, manage yields, and keep the meat room organized. Great if you like precision work in the back of house and want strong benefits and career growth.
Meat Cutter
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Duplicate opening via Indeed with the same duties—check both links if you prefer applying through Indeed.
Busser (Spanish Posting)
- Employer: Landry's
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Not stated
- Salary: Not listed (non-tipped position)
Entry-level role clearing and resetting tables in a fast-paced restaurant. Comes with training, flexible schedules, discounts, and advancement programs; Spanish-language posting.
Busser (English Posting)
- Employer: Landry's
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Not stated
- Salary: Not listed (marked as “Tipped Position” but notes no tips)
Similar busser role with focus on guest-first attitude, teamwork, and growth. Includes employee discounts, multiple benefit plans, and paid time off/sick leave depending on location.
Director of Outlets
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the food & beverage department for a hotel, overseeing staff, standards, purchasing, and liquor procedures. Good for experienced F&B leaders ready to run multiple outlets.
Host
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role handling guest check-in, cash handling, and seating plans using MICROS/register systems. Nice fit if you’re organized, friendly, and like being the first face guests see.
Sous Chef
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise kitchen staff for restaurants and banquets, manage quality, timing, and sanitation, and help with inventory. Great step for experienced cooks moving into leadership.
Bartender
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a hotel bar, from drink prep and recipes to cash handling and guest relations. Includes liquor liability training and lots of guest interaction.
Banquet House Aide
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and break down banquet and event spaces, handle A/V equipment, and keep areas clean and organized. Good if you like physical work and behind-the-scenes event support.
Line Cook
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook menu items to spec, help train other line cooks, and keep stations clean and stocked. Solid role if you want steady hotel kitchen work with some leadership duties.
Bellman
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Greet guests, handle luggage, and drive the hotel shuttle while sharing info about hotel services and local spots. Great for people who like being active and helpful all shift.
Server
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Classic hotel restaurant server role: greet guests, take orders, run food, and manage side work. Good if you want steady service work in a hotel setting.
Sanitation Aide
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house support washing dishes, pots, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe, including trash and spill cleanup. You may also help plate banquets when needed.
Banquet Captain
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead banquet events: coordinate room setups, direct staff, and check food quality and presentation. Nice fit if you’ve done banquets before and want a leadership role without full-time hours.
DELI / Assistant Department Leader
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy grocery deli, from scheduling and training to sales goals, inventory, and food safety. Good step up for someone with deli or retail experience who wants leadership in a stable company.
Nordic Spa Attendant
- Employer: The Alaska Club
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk and floor role at a Nordic spa, handling check-ins, bookings, payments, and pool/spa checks. Comes with complimentary spa and wellness access and a calm, wellness-focused environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Anchorage hospitality spots tend to fill roles quickly once the right person shows up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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