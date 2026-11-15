Anchorage restaurants and hotels are busy and hiring across the board right now. Good mix of entry-level spots and leadership roles, many with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a friendly, fast-paced setting handling to-go orders, phones, payments, and packaging. Great fit if you like guest interaction and want flexible schedules and a path to grow in a national brand.

Employer: Glacier BrewHouse Anchorage

Glacier BrewHouse Anchorage Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Not stated (on-site)

Not stated (on-site) Salary: $18–$22/hour

Hands-on line role in a busy, energetic kitchen cooking grilled and sautéed dishes. Comes with health, dental, and employee discounts, ideal if you’ve got solid knife skills and want to show off in a well-known local spot.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Support servers, clear tables, and help keep the dining room running smoothly in a fun, high-energy steakhouse. Offers flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits after a year.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Same role as above but part-time, good if you want a side job with training, growth opportunities, and tuition reimbursement after eligibility.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Cut fresh steaks by hand, manage yields, and keep the meat room organized. Great if you like precision work in the back of house and want strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Duplicate opening via Indeed with the same duties—check both links if you prefer applying through Indeed.

Employer: Landry's

Landry's Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Not stated

Not stated Salary: Not listed (non-tipped position)

Entry-level role clearing and resetting tables in a fast-paced restaurant. Comes with training, flexible schedules, discounts, and advancement programs; Spanish-language posting.

Employer: Landry's

Landry's Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Not stated

Not stated Salary: Not listed (marked as “Tipped Position” but notes no tips)

Similar busser role with focus on guest-first attitude, teamwork, and growth. Includes employee discounts, multiple benefit plans, and paid time off/sick leave depending on location.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the food & beverage department for a hotel, overseeing staff, standards, purchasing, and liquor procedures. Good for experienced F&B leaders ready to run multiple outlets.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling guest check-in, cash handling, and seating plans using MICROS/register systems. Nice fit if you’re organized, friendly, and like being the first face guests see.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise kitchen staff for restaurants and banquets, manage quality, timing, and sanitation, and help with inventory. Great step for experienced cooks moving into leadership.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a hotel bar, from drink prep and recipes to cash handling and guest relations. Includes liquor liability training and lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and break down banquet and event spaces, handle A/V equipment, and keep areas clean and organized. Good if you like physical work and behind-the-scenes event support.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook menu items to spec, help train other line cooks, and keep stations clean and stocked. Solid role if you want steady hotel kitchen work with some leadership duties.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, handle luggage, and drive the hotel shuttle while sharing info about hotel services and local spots. Great for people who like being active and helpful all shift.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic hotel restaurant server role: greet guests, take orders, run food, and manage side work. Good if you want steady service work in a hotel setting.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house support washing dishes, pots, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe, including trash and spill cleanup. You may also help plate banquets when needed.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead banquet events: coordinate room setups, direct staff, and check food quality and presentation. Nice fit if you’ve done banquets before and want a leadership role without full-time hours.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy grocery deli, from scheduling and training to sales goals, inventory, and food safety. Good step up for someone with deli or retail experience who wants leadership in a stable company.

Employer: The Alaska Club

The Alaska Club Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk and floor role at a Nordic spa, handling check-ins, bookings, payments, and pool/spa checks. Comes with complimentary spa and wellness access and a calm, wellness-focused environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Anchorage hospitality spots tend to fill roles quickly once the right person shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.