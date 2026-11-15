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🚌 Anchorage, AK Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Anchorage is busy right now with delivery and fleet roles, especially seasonal work as we head into peak shipping season. If you like staying active and don’t mind the weather, there’s solid money to be made on the road and on the ramp.
Straight Truck Driver – CDL Class B
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28.00/hour
Drive a CDL Class B straight truck on set routes delivering to Domino’s stores. Home daily, physical work (moving dough trays and product), and steady hours between Sunday–Friday.
Driver Helper (Seasonal)
Employer: UPS
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time, seasonal
Pay: $21.00/hour
Ride along with a UPS driver, help load/unload and deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. Great fit if you want short-term work with weekly pay and no prior experience.
Driver Helper (Seasonal) – JBER
Employer: UPS
Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK
Type: Full-time, seasonal
Pay: $21.00/hour
Similar to the Anchorage helper role but based on JBER, meeting drivers at a local “meet point.” Good option if you’re on or near base and want flexible, active work.
Seasonal Support Driver – Use Your Own Vehicle
Employer: UPS
Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK
Type: Temporary, seasonal
Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile
Deliver packages in your own insured vehicle with a strong hourly rate plus mileage. You work independently, stay moving, and get weekly pay during the busy season.
Diesel Mechanic
Employer: Alaska Waste (Waste Connections)
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive, DOE + $4,500 sign-on bonus
4×10 weekday swing shift (1:30 pm–11:30 pm) working on refuse trucks and equipment. Includes tool/boot allowance after 90 days, uniforms, and full benefits.
Parts Delivery Driver
Employer: TrailerCraft / Freightliner Northwest
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Day shift, Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm delivering truck parts in vans/pickups and helping in the warehouse. Good for someone with a clean driving record who wants steady hours and benefits.
Class A CDL Delivery Driver
Employer: Builders FirstSource (Spenard Builders Supply)
Location: Anchorage, AK (Galco DC)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Home every night hauling building materials to local customers. Class A CDL required; you’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, some forklift work, and lots of customer-facing delivery.
Truck Driver – Heavy
Employer: Akima Global Logistics (AGL)
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: Not listed
Operate heavy trucks and tractor-trailers moving Army equipment and supplies. Best for experienced CDL drivers (3–5 years) comfortable with military logistics, documentation, and working in all weather.
Ramp Service Agents ($18–$24 DOE)
Employer: Pegasus Aviation Services (Akima)
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $18–$24/hour DOE
Hands-on airport ramp work: marshalling aircraft, loading baggage and cargo, lav/water service, and deicing. Very physical, outdoors in all weather, with shift work and overtime potential.
Diesel Fleet Mechanic Technician I
Employer: Sysco
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level diesel tech role supporting Sysco’s delivery fleet. You’ll learn inspections, preventive maintenance, and repairs with training, but you do need to bring your own tools.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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