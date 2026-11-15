Anchorage is busy right now with delivery and fleet roles, especially seasonal work as we head into peak shipping season. If you like staying active and don’t mind the weather, there’s solid money to be made on the road and on the ramp.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00/hour

Drive a CDL Class B straight truck on set routes delivering to Domino’s stores. Home daily, physical work (moving dough trays and product), and steady hours between Sunday–Friday.

Employer: UPS

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help load/unload and deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. Great fit if you want short-term work with weekly pay and no prior experience.

Employer: UPS

Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Similar to the Anchorage helper role but based on JBER, meeting drivers at a local “meet point.” Good option if you’re on or near base and want flexible, active work.

Employer: UPS

Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile

Deliver packages in your own insured vehicle with a strong hourly rate plus mileage. You work independently, stay moving, and get weekly pay during the busy season.

Employer: Alaska Waste (Waste Connections)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, DOE + $4,500 sign-on bonus

4×10 weekday swing shift (1:30 pm–11:30 pm) working on refuse trucks and equipment. Includes tool/boot allowance after 90 days, uniforms, and full benefits.

Employer: TrailerCraft / Freightliner Northwest

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Day shift, Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm delivering truck parts in vans/pickups and helping in the warehouse. Good for someone with a clean driving record who wants steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Builders FirstSource (Spenard Builders Supply)

Location: Anchorage, AK (Galco DC)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Home every night hauling building materials to local customers. Class A CDL required; you’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, some forklift work, and lots of customer-facing delivery.

Employer: Akima Global Logistics (AGL)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Operate heavy trucks and tractor-trailers moving Army equipment and supplies. Best for experienced CDL drivers (3–5 years) comfortable with military logistics, documentation, and working in all weather.

Employer: Pegasus Aviation Services (Akima)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $18–$24/hour DOE

Hands-on airport ramp work: marshalling aircraft, loading baggage and cargo, lav/water service, and deicing. Very physical, outdoors in all weather, with shift work and overtime potential.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level diesel tech role supporting Sysco’s delivery fleet. You’ll learn inspections, preventive maintenance, and repairs with training, but you do need to bring your own tools.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.