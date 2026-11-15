Anchorage is busy right now with hands-on logistics and warehouse roles, many with solid benefits and room to grow. If you like staying active, working with inventory, and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Anchorage, AK (distribution center)

(distribution center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pull and check will-call and special orders in a busy auto parts warehouse. This is a good fit if you can lift up to 60 lbs, stay on your feet, and like detailed, fast-paced work with clear processes.

Employer: Afognak Native Corporation / Brown Jug

Location: Anchorage, AK (supports Eagle River store)

(supports Eagle River store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed; rate based on experience and location

Mix of inventory control and customer service at a busy wine, beer, and spirits retailer. You’ll handle receiving, cycle counts, purchase orders, and also help customers on the floor; must be 21+ and able to work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Kendall Auto Group (Kendall Ford of Anchorage)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Entry-level parts shipping and receiving role with a large auto dealer group. You’ll check in shipments, keep inventory accurate, deliver parts around town, and prep items for shipping; comes with benefits like medical, 401(k), and discounts on vehicles and service.

Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply

Location: Anchorage, AK DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, physical role building and loading orders for building materials. Great if you’re forklift-certified (or experienced), like working outside, and want to grow skills in logistics and material handling with a major building supplier.

Employer: Charlie’s Produce

Location: Anchorage, AK (warehouse & cold rooms)

(warehouse & cold rooms) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed; yearly review with possible increase

Oversee quality control and inventory levels for fresh produce in a warehouse/cold storage setting. This role is ideal if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong perks like medical/dental/vision, ESOP, 401(k), paid vacation, and 100% prepaid college tuition for you and your dependents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.