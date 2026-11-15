Anchorage is busy this season, and a lot of places need hands-on help to keep buildings, grounds, and gear in good shape. If you like staying active and fixing things, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Red Tail Residential

Red Tail Residential Location: Anchorage, AK (ReNew End Street, ReNew Eagle River, ReNew Bayshore Townhomes)

(ReNew End Street, ReNew Eagle River, ReNew Bayshore Townhomes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across several apartment communities doing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and appliance repair. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel-based role where you respond to service calls, troubleshoot issues, and help with repairs and installs. Nice option if you’re newer to maintenance and want to learn on the job while working with electricians, carpenters, and engineers.

Employer: The Alaska Club

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the gym running smoothly by cleaning and checking fitness equipment, stocking supplies, and making sure workout areas are ready for members. Good entry role if you like a clean, active space and want basic training in health, fitness, and equipment troubleshooting.

Employer: Anchorage Convention Centers (Legends Global)

Location: Anchorage, AK 99501

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $20–$22/hour, about 40 hours/week

Lead the team that sets up event rooms, keeps the facility and grounds clean, and handles snow removal and equipment like forklifts and snow blowers. Includes benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and needs someone organized who can work nights, weekends, and busy event days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.