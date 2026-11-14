Anchorage has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from federal project work to global health and local retail management. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

US Army Corps of Engineers Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK

Type: Full-time, federal

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay/market supplement)

Lead multi‑disciplinary federal projects from planning through completion, managing budgets, schedules, and stakeholder coordination. Role requires GS-12 level experience, ability to obtain a Secret clearance, valid driver’s license, and is open only to specific federal hiring authorities (current DoD/Army civilians, certain veterans, spouses, etc.).

Employer: Tanaq Health / Tanaq Management Services

Location: Anchorage, AK (fully remote within the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role supporting the CDC’s Division of Global HIV & TB with editorial calendars, policy workflows, and high‑volume communications projects. Needs 8+ years in project/communications/policy work, strong Microsoft 365 skills, and the ability to obtain government clearance; bachelor’s degree required, master’s preferred.

Employer: Regal

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Listed as full-time on LinkedIn; role is described as part-time hourly

Listed as on LinkedIn; role is described as Pay: $22.00 per hour

Hands-on theatre management job where you’ll supervise staff, handle cash and daily receipts, help with hiring and scheduling, and keep guests happy. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent and some supervisory or theatre experience; must be able to stand, move, and lift up to 60 lbs, with all‑day availability.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.