Anchorage is busy right now with warehouse and production work, and several employers are hiring full-time. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raymond West

Raymond West Location: Anchorage, AK (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.45–$40.00/hour

Work on forklifts and other warehouse equipment out in the field, with a company vehicle and fuel card provided. Great fit if you have 3+ years repair/service experience, strong mechanical and electrical skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply

Location: Anchorage, AK – Lois Drive yard

Type: Full-time, entry-level

No experience needed; you’ll get hands-on training moving and organizing building materials in a yard/production setting. Good for someone who’s reliable, safety-focused, and comfortable lifting up to 80 lbs and working around equipment in changing weather.

Employer: Grainger

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time and part-time, onsite

Pay: Starts at $23.10/hour, with three raises in 12 months to $24.30/hour, plus +$1/hour for powered equipment and +$1/hour for overnight shift. Day shifts available (Mon–Fri), with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 6% 401k contribution, PTO, paid parental leave).

Employer: Sysco

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Operate forklifts and other warehouse equipment to handle inbound product while following strict safety and sanitation rules. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, able to lift 50–100 lbs, and comfortable working in a fast, deadline-driven environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.