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Anchorage
🏭 Anchorage manufacturing jobs with multiple openings and solid pay
3 days ago
Anchorage is busy right now with warehouse and production work, and several employers are hiring full-time. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Raymond West
- Location: Anchorage, AK (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.45–$40.00/hour
- Work on forklifts and other warehouse equipment out in the field, with a company vehicle and fuel card provided. Great fit if you have 3+ years repair/service experience, strong mechanical and electrical skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, holidays).
Material Handler
- Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply
- Location: Anchorage, AK – Lois Drive yard
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- No experience needed; you’ll get hands-on training moving and organizing building materials in a yard/production setting. Good for someone who’s reliable, safety-focused, and comfortable lifting up to 80 lbs and working around equipment in changing weather.
Warehouse Associate – Multiple Shifts
- Employer: Grainger
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time and part-time, onsite
- Pay: Starts at $23.10/hour, with three raises in 12 months to $24.30/hour, plus +$1/hour for powered equipment and +$1/hour for overnight shift. Day shifts available (Mon–Fri), with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 6% 401k contribution, PTO, paid parental leave).
Inbound Forklift Operator
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Operate forklifts and other warehouse equipment to handle inbound product while following strict safety and sanitation rules. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, able to lift 50–100 lbs, and comfortable working in a fast, deadline-driven environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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