Anchorage has a nice mix of finance jobs right now, from entry-level accounting work to senior leadership and public sector roles. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your experience.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle accounts payable, deposits, safe counts, petty cash, and payroll support for a busy hospitality operation. Good fit if you like detailed daily work and want broad exposure to hotel accounting.

Employer: Municipality of Anchorage (Planning, Development & Public Works)

(Planning, Development & Public Works) Location: Anchorage, AK – 4700 Elmore Road

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed (union AMEA position with municipal benefits)

Lead project cost accounting for capital construction projects, including payables, contracts, change orders, and journal entries. Offers strong public-sector benefits, union representation, and possible telework after probation.

Employer: Providence (Revenue Cycle Business Services)

(Revenue Cycle Business Services) Location: Anchorage, AK – Providence Alaska Medical Center, 3200 Providence Dr

Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site

Pay Range: $22.44 – $34.33/hour (base pay; extra pay possible for differentials, overtime, etc.)

Work directly with patients and families to explain bills, set up payments, and help with financial assistance and state/federal programs. Good role if you like mixing finance with face-to-face patient support and want solid healthcare benefits.

Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC

Location: Anchorage, AK or Reston, VA – Hybrid/On-site

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and contract requirements)

Senior leadership role overseeing GL accounting, financial reporting, and month/year-end close across multiple entities in a government contracting environment. Ideal for someone with 6–10+ years in gov contracting, strong GAAP knowledge, and a desire to lead and mentor an accounting team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good Anchorage finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.