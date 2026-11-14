Anchorage has some solid HR openings right now, from entry support roles to senior leadership. If you work with people, training, or benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Benefits Administration Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, GS-09/11/12, federal role

Deadline: 11/18/2026

Help disabled veterans find and keep good jobs by building employer partnerships, running job-readiness classes, and supporting placements. Federal benefits, promotion potential up to GS-12, and a Monday–Friday, 8:00–4:30 schedule with occasional ad-hoc telework.

Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, director-level

Lead organization-wide learning, leadership development, and workforce pipeline programs for Alaska Native and American Indian talent. Role comes with a large benefits package (medical, retirement match, PTO, paid parental leave, on-site childcare, training support) and big impact on the statewide Tribal health workforce.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Anchorage, AK, US

Type: Full-time

Hands-on HR support role preparing employment and benefits paperwork, helping with applications and onboarding, and entering data in HR systems. Good fit if you’re organized, people-friendly, and want to grow your HR career in a structured setting.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.