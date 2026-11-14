⚠️ Holiday flyers: key tips for Anchorage & Fairbanks airports Holiday travel is picking up at Anchorage (ANC) and Fairbanks (FAI), and airport staff are asking travelers to plan ahead: Check your flight status with your airline and sign up for app or text alerts.

with your airline and sign up for app or text alerts. Arrive at least 2 hours early for your flight, and follow your airline’s advice, especially for international trips.

for your flight, and follow your airline’s advice, especially for international trips. Watch winter weather and road conditions and allow extra time to reach the airport.

and allow extra time to reach the airport. Review TSA rules before you go. Use TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool and follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule (3.4 oz containers, in 1 quart-size clear bag, 1 bag per person) for carry-ons.

before you go. Use TSA’s tool and follow the (3.4 oz containers, in 1 quart-size clear bag, 1 bag per person) for carry-ons. Keep ID and travel documents handy and be ready to remove electronics or liquids if asked.

handy and be ready to remove electronics or liquids if asked. Pack gifts smart : wrapped gifts are allowed, but TSA may need to open them. Gift bags or wrapping at your destination can save time.

: wrapped gifts are allowed, but TSA may need to open them. Gift bags or wrapping at your destination can save time. Plan for parking: lots can fill during the holidays. FAI has short- and long-term parking; ANC has multiple options plus Park, Ride & Fly. Consider taxis, rideshare, transit, or drop-off/pick-up. Questions? Fairbanks International Airport main line: 907-474-2500.

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