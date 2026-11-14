Anchorage neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from big appliances to building supplies. If you’ve got a truck or a project going, these could be a great fit.

Item: KitchenAid dishwasher

Condition: Clean, lightly used, very good condition

Details: Already removed and ready for pickup. Poster asks you to bring a hand truck, strap, and a helper to move it.

Location: Lower Northeast, Anchorage, AK

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 5/8" green board drywall sheet

Type: Fireguard, mold resistant, moisture resistant green drywall

Details: Purchased at Lowe’s. One end has been cut by 16 inches. Still a solid piece for small projects, patches, or bathroom work.

Location: Old Seward/Oceanview, Anchorage, AK

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Side‑by‑side refrigerator and exercise bike

Condition: Poster says both work

Details: The owner just wants them gone — you can keep, donate, or resell. Great if you need an extra fridge or want to set up a home workout corner. Likely need a truck and help to move the fridge.

Location: Spenard, Anchorage, AK

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Anchorage tend to go fast, especially big appliances and building materials. If something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.