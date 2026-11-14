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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Anchorage Right Now
Anchorage neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from big appliances to building supplies. If you’ve got a truck or a project going, these could be a great fit.
FREE KitchenAid Dishwasher
Item: KitchenAid dishwasher
Condition: Clean, lightly used, very good condition
Details: Already removed and ready for pickup. Poster asks you to bring a hand truck, strap, and a helper to move it.
Location: Lower Northeast, Anchorage, AK
Source: nextdoor.com
5/8" Green Board Drywall
Item: 5/8" green board drywall sheet
Type: Fireguard, mold resistant, moisture resistant green drywall
Details: Purchased at Lowe’s. One end has been cut by 16 inches. Still a solid piece for small projects, patches, or bathroom work.
Location: Old Seward/Oceanview, Anchorage, AK
Source: nextdoor.com
Refrigerator and Exercise Bike
Items: Side‑by‑side refrigerator and exercise bike
Condition: Poster says both work
Details: The owner just wants them gone — you can keep, donate, or resell. Great if you need an extra fridge or want to set up a home workout corner. Likely need a truck and help to move the fridge.
Location: Spenard, Anchorage, AK
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Anchorage tend to go fast, especially big appliances and building materials. If something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.