⚠️ Alaska nurse practitioner gets 26-year sentence for deadly opioid prescribing

A former advanced nurse practitioner from Eagle River has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for illegally prescribing opioids and other drugs, causing the overdose deaths of three patients.

According to court documents, Jessica Joyce Spayd, 55, ran a clinic for over five years that claimed to treat chronic pain and addiction. Prosecutors say she instead wrote extremely large and dangerous prescriptions for opioids and other drugs without legitimate medical purpose, often in risky combinations and with little or no exams, testing, or treatment plans.

Many of her patients were described as vulnerable and dealing with chronic pain, addiction, and mental illness. Investigators say she ignored medical risk factors, past overdoses, pregnancy, and warnings from families, pharmacists, other providers, insurers, and thousands of insurance warning letters.

Her original 30-year conviction was overturned because the judge failed to recuse himself. She later pleaded guilty to causing three overdose deaths, leading to the new 26-year sentence in Anchorage.