Anchorage is busy and hiring for people who like to drive, wrench, and work outdoors. If you want steady hours or a strong winter side gig, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: MV Transportation

MV Transportation Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, 40 hrs/week (not flat rate), OT over 40, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, uniforms

You’ll handle preventative maintenance and major repairs on buses and accessible vehicles (engines, brakes, suspension, electrical, A/C, wheelchair lifts). Great fit if you have 5+ years automotive/diesel experience and want a stable schedule with room to grow in a national company.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match from day one, medical, dental, vision, tuition help

Drive company vehicles to deliver parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Good for safe drivers with strong people skills; bilingual candidates encouraged and auto parts knowledge is a plus.

Employer: Inland Deicing Services (The Inland Group of Companies)

Location: Anchorage, AK (Airport)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $22.00/hour

Season: Mid/Late Sept 2025 – April 2026

Work on the ramp deicing aircraft in winter weather, using deicing trucks and glycol. Includes 401(k) with match, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement, DailyPay, referral bonuses, on-the-job training. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and able to work outdoors in all conditions.

Employer: Alaska Waste (Waste Connections)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour during training; $25.00/hour as CDL driver

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation

Get paid to earn your Class B CDL with air brakes and move into a local garbage truck driver role, home every night. Great for hard workers with a clean record who can lift 50+ lbs and work in all weather; no prior CDL needed.

Employer: Innovative Consulting & Management Services (ICMS)

Location: USCG Air Station Kodiak (listed under Anchorage, AK, US)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $41.51/hour + $5.09/hour Health & Welfare (SCA)

+ (SCA) Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision for employee; life, disability, 401(k) with 3% automatic contribution, 12 paid holidays, PTO, sick leave

Provide scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on H-60 helicopters for the U.S. Coast Guard, including flight line work and system repairs. Requires A&P license or 7+ years rotary experience, recent aircraft mechanic experience, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance (U.S. citizens only).

Employer: US Foods

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 pm – 2:30 am

Pay: Expected base $24.50–$34.38/hour + overtime eligible

Expected base + overtime eligible Benefits: Health insurance, retirement plans, PTO, disability, life insurance, employee stock purchase plan (benefits start Day One)

Lead-level diesel role doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance on tractors, trailers, reefers, and lift gates, plus mentoring other techs. Needs 5+ years heavy-duty diesel experience, brake certification, own tools, and strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: Be Happy Property Services

Location: Anchorage & Eagle River, AK

Type: Seasonal/Temporary (winter)

Pay: $24–$33/hour + overtime after 8 hours/day

Plow residential and commercial properties, sand and de-ice, and help haul snow to city dumps during storms (often early mornings/overnights). Only a valid driver’s license is required; plow experience is a plus, and there’s a path to year-round work in landscaping and construction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.