Anchorage logistics is busy right now—good news if you like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are several solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (see posting for details)

Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders while keeping the warehouse safe and organized. You’ll use forklifts and other powered equipment (training/certification required or provided) and work closely with the team to keep orders accurate and on time.

Employer: Naniq Global Logistics, LLC.

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.36/hour

Unload, sort, and scan packages in a busy sort center that runs 7 days a week. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs), includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and needs someone who can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Catalyst Cannabis Co.

Location: Anchorage, AK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour

Keep cannabis inventory tight and compliant by tracking products in POS and METRC, doing regular audits, and coordinating with the store team. Comes with 401(k) + match, PTO, employee discounts, and chances to move up if you like the industry.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pull and check will-call and special orders for customers and jobbers in a warehouse setting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 60 lbs, and like staying active while keeping orders accurate and the stockroom organized.

Employer: VIVA

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–4:00pm, OT nights/weekends available)

Handle shipping and receiving for domestic and international freight—packing, labeling, loading/unloading, and using systems like SAP. Ideal if you have 3+ years warehouse experience, like steady daytime hours, and are open to learning hazmat and air freight rules.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.