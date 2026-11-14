Anchorage is buzzing with sales roles right now, from tech and smart buildings to travel and local signage. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of remote and in-person options here.

Employer: Farel

Farel Location: Remote, based in Anchorage, AK (30–40% travel in North America)

(30–40% travel in North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role sells a modern operating system for airlines across North America. Great fit if you have 5+ years in complex B2B tech sales, enjoy field travel, and want to own deals from first meeting to signed contract.

Employer: Story Bound Travel

Story Bound Travel Location: Remote from Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time or part-time, commission-only

Salary: Commission, uncapped earnings

Plan trips, cruises, and destination weddings while working 100% remote on your own schedule. Training and certification support are provided, so this can be a good entry path into the travel industry if you’re client-focused and love travel.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: On-site, Anchorage Convention Centers, Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k)

You’ll book large, high-revenue events and help lead sales and marketing for Anchorage’s convention venues. Good for someone with 2+ years sales experience and a background in events, hospitality, or food & beverage who wants a visible, community-facing role.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Anchorage, AK area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,922 – $97,580/year + uncapped sales incentives

Sell smart building automation and service agreements for large commercial sites like hospitals and universities. Strong match if you have technical or B2B sales experience, like being out with customers at least half the time, and want a role with clear quotas and growth.

Employer: Papé Kenworth (Papé Group)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Listed as internship, functions as full-time inside sales

Listed as internship, functions as Salary: $33+/hour (DOE)

Be the go-to parts expert for class 7 & 8 diesel trucks, helping customers at the counter and by phone. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and training, ideal if you have parts or mechanical experience and like a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote (U.S.-based, including Anchorage)

Type: Full-time or flexible, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses

Meet clients virtually, explain life insurance options, and follow a proven national sales system. Good for self-motivated people who want 100% remote work, flexible hours, and are open to getting or holding a life insurance license.

Employer: Glacier Sign and Lighting, Inc.

Location: In-office, Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $56,000/year + commission, healthcare reimbursement, PTO, retirement, bonuses

Entry-level sales role helping businesses design and install custom signage, from first idea through permits and installation. Great if you’re organized, like project work, and want growth potential in a long-standing local company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one solid application this week can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.