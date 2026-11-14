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Anchorage
🏥 Anchorage Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Anchorage healthcare is buzzing right now – from travel techs to CNAs and pharmacy pros, there’s a lot open across hospitals, tribal health, and retail.
Below are several solid options you can skim and click into if they fit your license and schedule.
Pharmacy Operations Manager – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour
Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified tech. You’ll supervise techs/cashiers, manage workflow, support vaccines and health services (where allowed), and help drive customer experience.
Travel Inpatient Speech Language Pathologist – $2,398/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,398/week
Inpatient/acute SLP travel role with a 13-week assignment and daytime schedule. Good fit if you want therapy experience in Alaska with a set weekly package.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,293/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 7a–5p, days)
- Pay: $3,293/week
High-paying cath lab tech contract with day shifts and guaranteed hours. Includes day‑1 medical benefits, CEUs, and travel stipends for those who qualify.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,900/week
- Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr night shifts)
- Pay: $2,900/week
Night-shift MRI tech role with weekly pay and medical benefits. Great if you like nights and want strong travel pay in a busy imaging setting.
RN ICU – Nights
- Employer: Alaska Regional Hospital
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: Not listed (includes full HCA benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help)
ICU RN role in a 250+ bed hospital with strong support for education and career growth. You’ll manage higher-acuity patients and be part of hospital and system-wide nursing initiatives.
EMT – Ground (Guardian Flight Alaska)
- Employer: Global Medical Response
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Ground EMT role supporting Guardian Flight calls with a 4 days on / 8 days off schedule. Requires Alaska EMT-I/II/III, BLS, and clean driving record.
2027 Pharmacy Graduate Intern – Washington & Alaska
- Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Anchorage, AK (multi-state program)
- Type: Part-time / Intern
- Pay: Not listed
For upcoming or recent pharmacy grads looking to step into a clinical retail setting. You’ll deliver patient care services, supervise techs/interns, and get access to tuition help and potential visa sponsorship.
Travel Electrophysiology Technician – $3,376/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)
- Pay: $3,376/week
EP tech travel assignment with weekly direct deposit, health benefits, and 401(k) match. Good for allied pros wanting EP lab experience plus adventure.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Medical Surgical
- Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (robust benefits, retirement match, PTO, on-site childcare)
CNA role on a med-surg unit serving Alaska Native and American Indian patients. Multiple CNA levels (I–III) with clear growth steps and strong training support.
Patient Access Coordinator
- Employer: VITAE Integrative Medical Center
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
Front-office role handling scheduling, check-in/out, insurance verification, and payments in an integrative/functional medicine clinic. Great fit if you like patient-facing admin work and telehealth coordination.
Associate Pharmacy Technician – Providence Anchorage
- Employer: Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22.44 – $34.33/hour
Hospital-based retail/call-center style tech role filling orders and supporting mail order/specialty pharmacy. Requires an Alaska Pharmacy Tech license; CPhT and customer service experience preferred.
CNA – St Elias Specialty Hospital
- Employer: Providence – St Elias Specialty Hospital
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (3x12s), day shift
- Pay: $21.16 – $32.37/hour
- Bonus: Up to $2,500 hiring bonus (for eligible external hires)
Provide direct patient care under RN/LPN supervision in a specialty hospital setting. Good for CNAs wanting steady 12‑hour shifts plus strong benefits.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Inpatient Surgery
- Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
CNA role on an inpatient surgery unit with the same strong ANTHC benefits and tiered CNA levels. You’ll support post‑surgical patients with ADLs, vitals, and safety monitoring.
Nursing Assistant – Wound Care
- Employer: Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, 8‑hr day shifts (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.40 – $29.08/hour
- Bonus: $2,500 hiring bonus (eligible external hires)
Support the wound care team with patient safety and unit tasks under RN direction. Great entry point if you have some healthcare experience and want specialty exposure.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes tuition reimbursement and discounts)
Retail pharmacy tech role focused on customer service, prescription processing, and wellness services. Comes with big-company benefits, tuition help, and growth paths.
Pharmacy Technician – Full Time
- Employer: Optum / CPS Solutions at North Star Hospital
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (8a–4p)
- Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour
Hospital pharmacy tech role in a behavioral health setting, handling order entry, compounding, ADC restocking, and inventory. Requires AK tech license; PTCB preferred.
Physician Hospitalist
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for Anchorage facility)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Pay: Not listed (includes full benefits)
Block schedule options (7/7 or 14/14), days 7a–7p with shared nights, census ~15–18. ICU is intensivist-run; no procedures required. Open to BC/BE IM or FM.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Community pharmacy tech role focused on accurate prescription processing, customer interaction, and keeping the pharmacy organized. Weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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