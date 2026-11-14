Anchorage healthcare is buzzing right now – from travel techs to CNAs and pharmacy pros, there’s a lot open across hospitals, tribal health, and retail.

Below are several solid options you can skim and click into if they fit your license and schedule.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified tech. You’ll supervise techs/cashiers, manage workflow, support vaccines and health services (where allowed), and help drive customer experience.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,398/week

Inpatient/acute SLP travel role with a 13-week assignment and daytime schedule. Good fit if you want therapy experience in Alaska with a set weekly package.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 7a–5p, days)

(40 hrs/week, 7a–5p, days) Pay: $3,293/week

High-paying cath lab tech contract with day shifts and guaranteed hours. Includes day‑1 medical benefits, CEUs, and travel stipends for those who qualify.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

LanceSoft, Inc. Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr night shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10‑hr night shifts) Pay: $2,900/week

Night-shift MRI tech role with weekly pay and medical benefits. Great if you like nights and want strong travel pay in a busy imaging setting.

Employer: Alaska Regional Hospital

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Not listed (includes full HCA benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help)

ICU RN role in a 250+ bed hospital with strong support for education and career growth. You’ll manage higher-acuity patients and be part of hospital and system-wide nursing initiatives.

Employer: Global Medical Response

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Ground EMT role supporting Guardian Flight calls with a 4 days on / 8 days off schedule. Requires Alaska EMT-I/II/III, BLS, and clean driving record.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Anchorage, AK (multi-state program)

Type: Part-time / Intern

Pay: Not listed

For upcoming or recent pharmacy grads looking to step into a clinical retail setting. You’ll deliver patient care services, supervise techs/interns, and get access to tuition help and potential visa sponsorship.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts) Pay: $3,376/week

EP tech travel assignment with weekly direct deposit, health benefits, and 401(k) match. Good for allied pros wanting EP lab experience plus adventure.

Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (robust benefits, retirement match, PTO, on-site childcare)

CNA role on a med-surg unit serving Alaska Native and American Indian patients. Multiple CNA levels (I–III) with clear growth steps and strong training support.

Employer: VITAE Integrative Medical Center

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Front-office role handling scheduling, check-in/out, insurance verification, and payments in an integrative/functional medicine clinic. Great fit if you like patient-facing admin work and telehealth coordination.

Employer: Providence Alaska Medical Center

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.44 – $34.33/hour

Hospital-based retail/call-center style tech role filling orders and supporting mail order/specialty pharmacy. Requires an Alaska Pharmacy Tech license; CPhT and customer service experience preferred.

Employer: Providence – St Elias Specialty Hospital

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (3x12s), day shift

Pay: $21.16 – $32.37/hour

Bonus: Up to $2,500 hiring bonus (for eligible external hires)

Provide direct patient care under RN/LPN supervision in a specialty hospital setting. Good for CNAs wanting steady 12‑hour shifts plus strong benefits.

Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

CNA role on an inpatient surgery unit with the same strong ANTHC benefits and tiered CNA levels. You’ll support post‑surgical patients with ADLs, vitals, and safety monitoring.

Employer: Providence Alaska Medical Center

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, 8‑hr day shifts (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.40 – $29.08/hour

Bonus: $2,500 hiring bonus (eligible external hires)

Support the wound care team with patient safety and unit tasks under RN direction. Great entry point if you have some healthcare experience and want specialty exposure.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes tuition reimbursement and discounts)

Retail pharmacy tech role focused on customer service, prescription processing, and wellness services. Comes with big-company benefits, tuition help, and growth paths.

Employer: Optum / CPS Solutions at North Star Hospital

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, weekdays (8a–4p)

Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour

Hospital pharmacy tech role in a behavioral health setting, handling order entry, compounding, ADC restocking, and inventory. Requires AK tech license; PTCB preferred.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for Anchorage facility)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Pay: Not listed (includes full benefits)

Block schedule options (7/7 or 14/14), days 7a–7p with shared nights, census ~15–18. ICU is intensivist-run; no procedures required. Open to BC/BE IM or FM.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Community pharmacy tech role focused on accurate prescription processing, customer interaction, and keeping the pharmacy organized. Weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.