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💻 Anchorage IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles with $90K–$300K+ Potential
Anchorage IT is buzzing right now, especially around defense, data, and healthcare tech. If you’ve got clearance, data chops, or strong systems skills, there’s real money on the table.
F-22 Strategic Mission Planner Sr
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (on-site, deployable)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,900 – $178,100
Plan and analyze missions for F-22 fighter pilots using advanced DoD mission planning systems. Ideal if you have 3+ years military/defense ops, mission systems experience, and an active DoD Secret clearance with SAP eligibility.
Note: This role appears in several listings (Anchorage/JBER); details and pay are the same, so it’s listed once here.
Lead Data Architect
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Anchorage Borough County, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Geo-based ranges): $133,500 – $344,400 depending on GeoZone
Senior role shaping enterprise data models, ontologies, and AI-ready data products in a Databricks-centric environment. Best fit if you have 10+ years in large-scale data architecture, strong Python/SQL/Spark, and experience with ontologies and ML feature design.
Data Architect Mgr
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Anchorage Borough County, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Geo-based ranges): $133,500 – $344,400 depending on GeoZone
Lead the Enterprise Control Tower technical team, owning strategy, data products, and AI-enabling ontologies. Great if you have 8+ years in data engineering/analysis/science, 2+ years in management, and want to run budgets, staffing, and technical direction.
Lead Data Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Anchorage Borough County, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Geo-based ranges): $94,400 – $243,500 depending on GeoZone
Hands-on lead role to design, build, and productize data pipelines and ontology-backed data products on Databricks. You’ll need 7+ years large-scale data engineering, strong Python/SQL/Spark, and experience with ontologies and tools like NiFi/Airflow.
Server Systems Engineer, Level 2, Alaska (AE26101511)
- Employer: ADVANTAGE ENGINEERING & IT SOLUTIONS, INC (AEITS, a GTSC company)
- Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (on-site in SCIF)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,000 – $126,800
On-site server and systems engineering role supporting networks, hardware, and configurations in a secure environment. Requires Top Secret/SCI with polygraph, strong systems admin/architecture experience, and 14–19+ years IT experience depending on education.
Quality Systems and Software Specialist
- Employer: Blood Bank of Alaska
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid role mixing software administration (blood bank systems) with quality and compliance work. Good fit if you have strong IT skills in a regulated/healthcare setting, can manage software configs, upgrades, validations, and support audits and FDA/AABB compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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