Anchorage IT is buzzing right now, especially around defense, data, and healthcare tech. If you’ve got clearance, data chops, or strong systems skills, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (on-site, deployable)

(on-site, deployable) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100

Plan and analyze missions for F-22 fighter pilots using advanced DoD mission planning systems. Ideal if you have 3+ years military/defense ops, mission systems experience, and an active DoD Secret clearance with SAP eligibility.

Note: This role appears in several listings (Anchorage/JBER); details and pay are the same, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Anchorage Borough County, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary (Geo-based ranges): $133,500 – $344,400 depending on GeoZone

Senior role shaping enterprise data models, ontologies, and AI-ready data products in a Databricks-centric environment. Best fit if you have 10+ years in large-scale data architecture, strong Python/SQL/Spark, and experience with ontologies and ML feature design.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Anchorage Borough County, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary (Geo-based ranges): $133,500 – $344,400 depending on GeoZone

Lead the Enterprise Control Tower technical team, owning strategy, data products, and AI-enabling ontologies. Great if you have 8+ years in data engineering/analysis/science, 2+ years in management, and want to run budgets, staffing, and technical direction.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Anchorage Borough County, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary (Geo-based ranges): $94,400 – $243,500 depending on GeoZone

Hands-on lead role to design, build, and productize data pipelines and ontology-backed data products on Databricks. You’ll need 7+ years large-scale data engineering, strong Python/SQL/Spark, and experience with ontologies and tools like NiFi/Airflow.

Employer: ADVANTAGE ENGINEERING & IT SOLUTIONS, INC (AEITS, a GTSC company)

Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (on-site in SCIF)

(on-site in SCIF) Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000 – $126,800

On-site server and systems engineering role supporting networks, hardware, and configurations in a secure environment. Requires Top Secret/SCI with polygraph, strong systems admin/architecture experience, and 14–19+ years IT experience depending on education.

Employer: Blood Bank of Alaska

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role mixing software administration (blood bank systems) with quality and compliance work. Good fit if you have strong IT skills in a regulated/healthcare setting, can manage software configs, upgrades, validations, and support audits and FDA/AABB compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.