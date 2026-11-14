Anchorage hospitality is busy right now—restaurants and hotels are hiring at all levels, from dish room to front desk leadership. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Richardson, AK (Elmendorf AFB)

(Elmendorf AFB) Pay: $18.42–$21.50/hour

Type: Likely full-time (not stated), no supervisor duties

This role is all about friendly, fast service—greeting guests, taking orders, and making flame-broiled burgers on base. Comes with flexible scheduling, medical/dental, vacation/sick leave, 401(k) for qualifying staff, plus access to base facilities. High school diploma required; fast food experience preferred.

Employer: Middle Way Cafe

Location: Anchorage, AK 99503

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep this busy local cafe running by washing dishes, keeping the kitchen clean, and helping with prep when needed. No experience required, just a good attitude, ability to handle a fast pace, and interest in growing in the restaurant world; flexible schedule offered.

Employer: Locally Grown Restaurants

Location: South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, Anchorage, AK

Pay: $22–$25/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time & part-time; weekend availability required

Lead the front-of-house team at a popular neighborhood spot—hiring, training, scheduling, and keeping service standards high across the dining room, bar, and coffeehouse. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, FSA, sick leave/PTO, 401(k) with match, and dining discounts; 1+ year management experience preferred plus current MOA Food Worker Card and TAP card.

Employer: Locally Grown Restaurants

Location: South Restaurant, Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time & part-time; weekend availability

Join a scratch bakery team making pastries and baked goods for a busy restaurant and coffeehouse. You’ll own your station, follow recipes, keep things clean, and work at a quick pace; 6+ months baking experience preferred plus a MOA Food Worker Card. Benefits can include medical, dental, vision, FSA, PTO, 401(k) with match, and dining discounts.

Employer: Alaska Dinner Factory

Location: Anchorage, AK

Pay: $15–$17/hour (starts at $15/hour with 90-day review)

(starts at with 90-day review) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 11am–7pm; Sat 10am–4pm

Help prep meals, portion food, wash dishes, answer phones, greet customers, and handle opening/closing. Great fit if you’re organized, upbeat, and independent—plus you get a 3-serving meal each shift, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: JL Hospitality Management, LLC

Location: Anchorage, AK (Old Seward)

Type: Full-time

Oversee front desk operations for ANTHC Lodging—check-ins/outs, reservations, scheduling, training, and guest service. Role is hands-on with the team and works closely with the GM; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, hotel discounts, and growth opportunities. Previous hotel front office experience required; leadership experience preferred.

Employer: JL Hospitality Management, LLC

Location: Anchorage, AK (Midtown)

Type: Full-time

Very similar leadership role at a different ANTHC Lodging location—running the front desk team, guest experience, and daily operations. Same style of benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, life insurance, hotel discounts) and expectations around flexible scheduling and strong guest service. Hotel front office background and supervisory experience strongly preferred.

Employer: Millennium Hotels and Resorts – Lakefront Anchorage

Location: Anchorage, AK (Lake Hood)

Type: Part-time

Help guests with luggage, answer questions about the area, and assist with rides around Anchorage at this lakeside hotel. This is an active, on-your-feet role (lifting up to 75 lbs and walking most of the shift) with access to hotel room discounts, 401(k) with match (where applicable), and EAP; prior guest service experience is preferred.

Employer: My Place Hotels of America

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Be the main point of contact for guests—handling check-in/out, reservations, phone calls, light cleaning, and safety checks around the property. Role includes monthly bonus potential, flexible scheduling, direct deposit, cross-training, and growth potential; good for someone organized with solid computer and people skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.