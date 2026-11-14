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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Anchorage
Anchorage retail is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few solid management tracks. Good mix of flexible part-time, full-time with benefits, and one higher-level district role.
Customer Service Manager – Transit
Employer: MV Transportation
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the customer service team for local transit riders—handle complaints, ADA-related issues, and coach reps to keep service safe, on time, and professional.
Team Member (Customer Service Rep) – Lake Otis
Employer: Circle K / Holiday Stationstores
Location: 6828 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99507
Type: Full-time (evenings & overnights)
Salary: Not listed
Convenience store role with weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition help. Fast-paced mix of cashiering, light food service, and keeping the store looking sharp.
Team Member (Customer Service Rep) – Muldoon, Weekends
Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
Location: 285 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
Type: Part-time (days, weekends only)
Salary: Not listed
Great if you just want weekend hours—run the register, help customers, and earn weekly pay with bonus potential.
Team Member (Customer Service Rep) – East 5th Ave
Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
Location: 1500 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Type: Part-time (flexible days/evenings/overnights + weekends)
Salary: Not listed
Super flexible schedule at a busy store. Lots of variety between cashiering, stocking, and helping with the food program.
Assistant Manager – Muldoon
Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
Location: 285 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
Salary: Not listed
Step into retail management—help run the store, lead the team, handle hiring, bookkeeping, and merchandising. Comes with medical, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and bonuses.
Assistant Manager – East 5th Ave
Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
Location: 1500 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
Salary: Not listed
Similar assistant manager role at a different location—good fit if you like leading people and keeping a busy store running smoothly.
DRUG-GEN Merchandise Lead Clerk
Employer: Kroger
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the Drug/General Merchandise department—set schedules, train staff, manage promos and inventory, and keep the area clean and customer-friendly.
Bakery Clerk
Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family)
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bakery role: prep and package baked goods, offer samples, and help customers with special orders. Offers health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for eligible associates.
Vetco Veterinary Clinic Advisor (Driving Role)
Employer: Petco
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Perfect for animal lovers—meet at a dispatch office, drive to in-store clinics, greet pet parents, recommend services, and assist the vet with preventive care.
Merchandiser/Stocker – Hub Store
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep the sales floor stocked and clean, change displays and sale signs, and help pull orders for installer and hub deliveries. Full benefits, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and tuition assistance.
Merchandiser/Stocker – Hub Store (Indeed Listing)
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Same core role as above, with extra detail on duties and benefits—worth a look if you want to see the full breakdown of expectations and perks.
Member Support Desk – East
Employer: The Alaska Club
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Part-time or full-time (other)
Salary: Not listed
Front desk at a fitness club—answer phones, handle money, use multiple computer systems, and help members with questions. Mid-shift and closing coverage needed.
Part-Time Budtender
Employer: Catalyst Cannabis Co.
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Part-time
Salary: $15.00–$16.00/hour + tips
Help customers choose cannabis products, run the POS, and stay compliant with Alaska regulations. Includes employee discounts, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
Front Counter Customer Service
Employer: Polar Wire (local electrical warehouse)
Location: Anchorage, AK 99507
Type: Full-time
Salary: From $22.00/hour
First point of contact for walk-in and phone customers—answer product questions, process sales, and help with inventory. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) matching, and paid time off.
Full-Time Sales Associate – Paint (Customer Service)
Employer: Lowe’s
Location: Anchorage, AK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Work in the Paint department helping customers pick colors and products, tint paint, and keep shelves stocked. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
District Manager – Retail (New Mexico / Arizona)
Employer: bp
Location: Anchorage, AK (hybrid, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Multi-unit retail leadership role overseeing a district in NM/AZ. Focus on store performance, coaching managers, analyzing sales data, and traveling up to 75%.
Part-Time Retail Sales Consultant
Employer: AT&T
Location: 2220 Abbott Rd, Anchorage, AK
Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)
Salary: $16.93–$20.83/hour + commissions (up to ~$62,460/year for top sellers)
Sell wireless and internet plans using a consultative approach, work peak hours (evenings/weekends), and earn uncapped commission plus strong benefits and phone/internet discounts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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