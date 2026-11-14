Anchorage retail is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few solid management tracks. Good mix of flexible part-time, full-time with benefits, and one higher-level district role.

Employer: MV Transportation

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the customer service team for local transit riders—handle complaints, ADA-related issues, and coach reps to keep service safe, on time, and professional.

Employer: Circle K / Holiday Stationstores

Location: 6828 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99507

Type: Full-time (evenings & overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Convenience store role with weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition help. Fast-paced mix of cashiering, light food service, and keeping the store looking sharp.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 285 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504

Type: Part-time (days, weekends only)

Salary: Not listed

Great if you just want weekend hours—run the register, help customers, and earn weekly pay with bonus potential.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 1500 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Type: Part-time (flexible days/evenings/overnights + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Super flexible schedule at a busy store. Lots of variety between cashiering, stocking, and helping with the food program.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 285 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail management—help run the store, lead the team, handle hiring, bookkeeping, and merchandising. Comes with medical, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and bonuses.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 1500 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Similar assistant manager role at a different location—good fit if you like leading people and keeping a busy store running smoothly.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Drug/General Merchandise department—set schedules, train staff, manage promos and inventory, and keep the area clean and customer-friendly.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bakery role: prep and package baked goods, offer samples, and help customers with special orders. Offers health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for eligible associates.

Employer: Petco

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for animal lovers—meet at a dispatch office, drive to in-store clinics, greet pet parents, recommend services, and assist the vet with preventive care.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the sales floor stocked and clean, change displays and sale signs, and help pull orders for installer and hub deliveries. Full benefits, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as above, with extra detail on duties and benefits—worth a look if you want to see the full breakdown of expectations and perks.

Employer: The Alaska Club

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time or full-time (other)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk at a fitness club—answer phones, handle money, use multiple computer systems, and help members with questions. Mid-shift and closing coverage needed.

Employer: Catalyst Cannabis Co.

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$16.00/hour + tips

Help customers choose cannabis products, run the POS, and stay compliant with Alaska regulations. Includes employee discounts, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Polar Wire (local electrical warehouse)

Location: Anchorage, AK 99507

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour

First point of contact for walk-in and phone customers—answer product questions, process sales, and help with inventory. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) matching, and paid time off.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Work in the Paint department helping customers pick colors and products, tint paint, and keep shelves stocked. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: bp

Location: Anchorage, AK (hybrid, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Multi-unit retail leadership role overseeing a district in NM/AZ. Focus on store performance, coaching managers, analyzing sales data, and traveling up to 75%.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 2220 Abbott Rd, Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.93–$20.83/hour + commissions (up to ~$62,460/year for top sellers)

Sell wireless and internet plans using a consultative approach, work peak hours (evenings/weekends), and earn uncapped commission plus strong benefits and phone/internet discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.