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Anchorage
🔧 Anchorage building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
12 days ago
Anchorage is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep hospitals, hotels, gyms, and cars looking sharp. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.
Manager Environmental Services – St Elias Specialty Hospital
- Employer: Providence
- Location: Anchorage, AK (St Elias Specialty Hospital, Cordova St)
- Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site
- Pay: $35.66 – $55.37/hour
Lead the Environmental Services and Laundry teams in a hospital setting, handling planning, safety, and sanitation while jumping in on the floor when needed. Great fit if you have 3+ years EVS management experience and want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits.
Linen Representative – Providence Anchorage
- Employer: Providence
- Location: Anchorage, AK (Providence Alaska Medical Center, Providence Dr)
- Type: Full-time, evening shifts, on-site
- Pay: $18.00 – $26.85/hour
Handle hospital laundry operations—loading/unloading machines and folding linens—with training provided. Good entry point into healthcare support work with steady hours and full benefits.
Hotel Housekeeper
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $17/hour
Help keep a brand-new hotel spotless by cleaning guest rooms and common areas, changing linens, and restocking supplies. Ideal if you have 1+ year housekeeping experience and enjoy detailed cleaning and guest interaction.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Anchorage, AK (mobile to client sites)
- Type: Full-time
Provide on-site car detailing—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection—using your own equipment and vehicle. Best for someone experienced in detailing who likes working independently and moving around town.
Gym Cleaner – Facility Care Specialist
- Employer: Southside Strength & Fitness
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time to potential full-time, on-site
- Pay: $19/hour (listed compensation)
Own the cleanliness of a 15,000 sq. ft. gym, following detailed checklists, resetting equipment, and logging maintenance issues. Comes with a set weekday schedule, gym access, and room to grow into front desk and more hours.
Public Area Attendant
- Employer: Millennium Hotels and Resorts – Lakefront Anchorage
- Location: Anchorage, AK (Lake Hood, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep lobbies and public spaces at this lakefront hotel spotless—cleaning restrooms, floors, carpets, glass, and more while interacting with guests. Good match if you like a fast-paced hotel environment and staying on your feet.
Chief Engineer – Courtyard Anchorage Airport
- Employer: JL Hospitality Management, LLC
- Location: Anchorage, AK (airport area)
- Type: Full-time, leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the hotel’s engineering/maintenance department, overseeing building systems, guestroom and public-area upkeep, preventive maintenance, and vendor management. Great for an experienced facilities or hotel maintenance pro ready for a hands-on leadership step.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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