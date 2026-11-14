Anchorage is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep hospitals, hotels, gyms, and cars looking sharp. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Providence

Providence Location: Anchorage, AK (St Elias Specialty Hospital, Cordova St)

(St Elias Specialty Hospital, Cordova St) Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Pay: $35.66 – $55.37/hour

Lead the Environmental Services and Laundry teams in a hospital setting, handling planning, safety, and sanitation while jumping in on the floor when needed. Great fit if you have 3+ years EVS management experience and want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits.

Employer: Providence

Providence Location: Anchorage, AK (Providence Alaska Medical Center, Providence Dr)

(Providence Alaska Medical Center, Providence Dr) Type: Full-time, evening shifts, on-site

Pay: $18.00 – $26.85/hour

Handle hospital laundry operations—loading/unloading machines and folding linens—with training provided. Good entry point into healthcare support work with steady hours and full benefits.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express

Holiday Inn Express Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Internship

Pay: $17/hour

Help keep a brand-new hotel spotless by cleaning guest rooms and common areas, changing linens, and restocking supplies. Ideal if you have 1+ year housekeeping experience and enjoy detailed cleaning and guest interaction.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Anchorage, AK (mobile to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Provide on-site car detailing—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection—using your own equipment and vehicle. Best for someone experienced in detailing who likes working independently and moving around town.

Employer: Southside Strength & Fitness

Southside Strength & Fitness Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time to potential full-time, on-site

Pay: $19/hour (listed compensation)

Own the cleanliness of a 15,000 sq. ft. gym, following detailed checklists, resetting equipment, and logging maintenance issues. Comes with a set weekday schedule, gym access, and room to grow into front desk and more hours.

Employer: Millennium Hotels and Resorts – Lakefront Anchorage

Millennium Hotels and Resorts – Lakefront Anchorage Location: Anchorage, AK (Lake Hood, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep lobbies and public spaces at this lakefront hotel spotless—cleaning restrooms, floors, carpets, glass, and more while interacting with guests. Good match if you like a fast-paced hotel environment and staying on your feet.

Employer: JL Hospitality Management, LLC

Location: Anchorage, AK (airport area)

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Salary: Not listed

Lead the hotel’s engineering/maintenance department, overseeing building systems, guestroom and public-area upkeep, preventive maintenance, and vendor management. Great for an experienced facilities or hotel maintenance pro ready for a hands-on leadership step.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.