Anchorage is busy with big infrastructure and resource projects, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve got deep experience, these roles put you close to the action (and the Alaska lifestyle).

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed as salary; exact range not provided

Lead production operations in the AGE shop, supervising mechanics, training staff, and making sure all work meets USAF/Amentum technical, safety, and quality standards (ISO 9001). Role includes performance reviews, audits, reports, and stepping in for the AGE Superintendent when needed. US citizenship and ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance are required. Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Moffatt & Nichol

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior marine/waterfront structural engineer to lead the Anchorage office and manage design and analysis for ports, harbors, and maritime infrastructure. You’ll run projects (budget, schedule, design), mentor junior staff, coordinate multi-discipline work, and support construction and inspections. Requires BS in Civil/Structural, PE, 10–15+ years waterfront structural experience, and willingness to travel; SE and ACOPNE are a plus.

Employer: Global mining consultancy (via Metric Geo)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level geotechnical engineer role focused on mining projects with a long-established, 100% employee-owned global consultancy (2,000+ staff, 45+ offices, 30,000+ projects). You’ll bring a strong geotech background, mining experience, and a PE license, with the chance to buy company shares and work on major projects across the sector.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.