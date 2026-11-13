Anchorage is busy right now with hands-on work. If you like staying active and working with freight, tools, or inspections, there are some strong options open.

Employer: Grainger

Grainger Location: Anchorage, AK (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Starts at $23.10/hr, up to $24.30/hr in 12 months + $1/hr for powered equipment + $1/hr for overnight shift

Steady warehouse role with multiple day-shift options, doing picking, packing, shipping, and general warehouse work. Benefits start day one, with 18 PTO days, 6 holidays, and 6% 401(k) contribution even if you don’t put money in.

Employer: Span Alaska Transportation (MSTS)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on freight job loading/unloading trucks, tagging freight, and helping customers in person and by phone. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want to grow in transportation and logistics.

Employer: TEAM, Inc.

Location: Anchorage, AK (field and shop environments)

(field and shop environments) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced inspection role for an AWS CWI with strong code knowledge (AWS, ASME, API). Includes benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, overtime with travel and per diem, plus room to move into other technical or leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.