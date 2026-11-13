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🏭 Anchorage Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay
Anchorage is busy right now with hands-on work. If you like staying active and working with freight, tools, or inspections, there are some strong options open.
Warehouse Associate - Multiple Shifts
- Employer: Grainger
- Location: Anchorage, AK (onsite)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Starts at $23.10/hr, up to $24.30/hr in 12 months + $1/hr for powered equipment + $1/hr for overnight shift
Steady warehouse role with multiple day-shift options, doing picking, packing, shipping, and general warehouse work. Benefits start day one, with 18 PTO days, 6 holidays, and 6% 401(k) contribution even if you don’t put money in.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Span Alaska Transportation (MSTS)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on freight job loading/unloading trucks, tagging freight, and helping customers in person and by phone. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want to grow in transportation and logistics.
Certified Welding Inspector (CWI)
- Employer: TEAM, Inc.
- Location: Anchorage, AK (field and shop environments)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced inspection role for an AWS CWI with strong code knowledge (AWS, ASME, API). Includes benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, overtime with travel and per diem, plus room to move into other technical or leadership roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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