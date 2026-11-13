These Anchorage kitties are looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your life, one of these cats might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Friends of Pets

Phone: (907) 562-2535

About Gracie:

Gracie has a big heart and a cuddly, plus-size figure to match. She’s a bit on the rotund side right now, but she’s active, curious, and ready for a glow-up with a family who will play with her and cheer her on. With some gentle exercise and love, she’s excited to slim down and shine.

Gracie is very friendly and affectionate and absolutely lives for pets and attention. If you want a companion who will keep you company and soak up all the love you have to give, Gracie could be your girl.

👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Anchorage, AK)

About Jiffy:

Jiffy has been with her current family since she was a kitten and is a true lap cat—all she really wants is to be in your lap and close to her person. She is being re-homed due to changes in the household, not because of anything she did.

She currently lives with two dogs she does not like, though there have been no ongoing physical issues. She also has not warmed up to a newer cat in the home. Because of this, Jiffy may do best in a calmer home, ideally with her littermate brother Oggie, where she can relax and feel secure.

👉 Meet Jiffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Anchorage, AK)

About Oggie:

Oggie is a gentle-natured boy who is closely bonded with his sister Jiffy. His owner is looking to re-home them, ideally together, as they are a bonded pair.

Oggie is not a lap cat, but he loves belly rubs and quiet affection. He lives with two dogs, whom he mostly ignores or hides from. He is strictly indoors, though he may occasionally dart out the front door—he always goes to the same spot in the yard and waits to be picked up and brought back inside.

If you’re looking for a sweet, mellow companion (or a ready-made pair with Jiffy), Oggie could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Oggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anchorage, AK, please consider opening your home to one of these cats—or sharing their links so they can find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.