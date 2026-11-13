Anchorage is busy with big construction and infrastructure work, and skilled engineers and survey pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

US Army Corps of Engineers Location: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK

Type: Full-time, federal GS-13 (salary includes locality pay; multiple positions may be filled)

Lead multiple complex construction projects on base, from planning through completion. You’ll manage contracts, track schedule and budget, enforce safety and quality, and coordinate with contractors, engineers, and military staff. Requires a degree in architecture or engineering, US citizenship, ability to obtain a Secret clearance, and specialized GS-12-level experience in project oversight.

Employer: Bowhead / UMIAQ Design

Location: Anchorage, AK (statewide field work)

Type: Full-time

Run the survey department for a mix of property development, utility, and construction projects across Alaska. You’ll supervise field crews and office techs, sign and seal survey documents as the PLS in responsible charge, and handle proposals, cost estimates, and QA. Requires a Bachelor’s in surveying/geomatics, Alaska PLS, 10+ years’ land surveying experience, and comfort working in remote, extreme-weather field conditions.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume tuned up this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.