Anchorage has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from hands-on trading to steady back-office work and nonprofit leadership. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Maverick Trading

Maverick Trading Location: Based in Anchorage, AK (fully remote, U.S. applicants)

Based in (fully remote, U.S. applicants) Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed (profit split 65%–90% of trading profits)

This is a proprietary trading role using firm capital, not a demo or “challenge” account. You’ll trade equities and options with a rules-based risk approach, scale up based on performance, and work Alaska hours while trading U.S. markets.

Employer: Cook Inlet Native Head Start (CINHS)

Location: Anchorage, AK 99507 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 per year

Lead all finance and accounting for a mission-driven Alaska Native nonprofit serving local children and families. This senior role covers budgeting, grants, audits, and long-term planning, and comes with strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Northern Skies FCU

Location: Anchorage, AK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour

Help members with consumer and real estate loans at a long-standing local credit union. Good fit if you like people, want to grow in lending, and enjoy a mix of sales, service, and paperwork—plus solid benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Bering Straits Native Corporation (BSNC)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level AP role in a high-volume, multi-company environment tied to government contracting. You’ll handle invoices, payments, 1099s, and month-end close, and support AP Tech I staff—great if you have 3+ years of AP and want more responsibility.

Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC

Location: Anchorage, AK (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, role, and contract)

AP role supporting federal contracts—processing invoices, weekly check runs, and month-end close in line with FAR rules. Good step if you have 2+ years of AP and want to grow with a large Alaska-based government contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to ask about other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.