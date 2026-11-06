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Anchorage
🏥 Anchorage Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
8 days ago
Anchorage’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from travel techs to long‑term RN and physician roles. If you’re open to Alaska’s lifestyle, there are solid options here for both locals and travelers.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,293/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $3,293 per week (plus potential stipends/benefits)
Work in a busy cath lab on a 13‑week assignment starting 11/16/2026. Comes with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily/weekly pay, and lots of travel perks if you qualify.
Ambulatory Infusion Clinic Nurse (RN) – $45–$60/hr
- Employer: LUX Infusion
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $45–$60 per hour
Provide IV therapy in an outpatient infusion suite and other care settings. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN with strong IV/central line skills who likes patient education and some local travel.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,573/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr night shifts)
- Pay: $2,573 per week
Run MRI exams, prep and position patients, and handle histories on a night‑shift schedule starting 11/30/2026. Good option if you want travel pay plus solid imaging experience in Alaska.
Travel Electrophysiology (EP) Tech – $3,087/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)
- Pay: $3,087 per week
Support EP procedures, cardiac mapping, ablations, and device implants. Ideal for experienced EP techs who want high travel pay and hands‑on work in a busy lab.
Staff Psychiatrist (Alaska Psychiatric Institute)
- Employer: State of Alaska – Alaska Psychiatric Institute
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, state position
- Pay: Competitive state salary (plus on‑call opportunities; exact rate not listed)
Inpatient psychiatrist role (adult and adolescent) on a multidisciplinary team. Comes with strong state benefits, retirement (PERS), generous leave, and ongoing training in a mission‑driven setting.
Regional Floating Flight Paramedic – $92K–$95K
- Employer: Guardian Flight, LLC
- Location: Anchorage, AK (regional float)
- Type: Full-time (10 days on / 20 days off)
- Pay: $92,000–$95,000 annually
Provide advanced life support on air medical transports across the region. Includes company‑paid crew housing on shift and a unique rotation that builds in long stretches of time off.
Perioperative Registered Nurse (Operating Room Nurse)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
OR RN role in a multi‑specialty ambulatory surgery center. You’ll handle pre‑, intra‑, and post‑op care, scrub/circulate, and work closely with surgeons and anesthesia in a team‑based setting.
Neurovascular & Interventional Radiology Technologist – $46.81–$72.66/hr
- Employer: Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, day shifts (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $46.81–$72.66 per hour + potential bonuses and differentials
Join the cath/IR lab team doing complex neurovascular and interventional procedures. Offers a $20,000 hiring bonus and relocation assistance for eligible hires, plus strong Providence benefits.
Radiologic Technologist / Imaging Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perform diagnostic imaging exams, document in electronic systems, and work closely with radiologists and nurses. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable with advanced imaging equipment.
Registered Nurse – Internal Medicine – $10,000 Sign-On + Relocation
- Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $10,000 sign-on bonus and relocation
Internal medicine RN role at Alaska Native Medical Center with a big benefits package: strong retirement match, great health coverage, paid parental leave, on‑site childcare, and lots of professional development.
Pharmacy Technician (Closed Door Pharmacy, PRN)
- Employer: Not listed (closed door pharmacy)
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: Not listed
Support a closed door pharmacy with weekday shifts: process e‑scripts, stock and label meds, and manage inventory. Requires 1+ year pharmacy tech experience and an Alaska Pharmacy Technician License.
Personal Care Assistant – From $20/hr
- Employer: COMPASS Homecare
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time (10–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20 per hour
Provide in‑home support with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Flexible schedule with paid training, paid sick time, and mileage‑friendly work for those with a car.
Pharmacist – $72–$90/hr (Travel & PRN Options)
- Employer: Alaska-based pharmacy consulting & staffing company
- Location: Eagle River, AK (Anchorage area)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
- Pay: $72–$90 per hour
Contract and PRN pharmacist roles in clinic and institutional settings across Alaska, with travel and lodging covered. Great if you want adventure, flexible scheduling, and a 401(k) match.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Medical Spa – $60–$75/hr
- Employer: Summit Wellness & Spa
- Location: Downtown Anchorage, AK
- Type: In-person, 5–30 hrs/week
- Pay: $60–$75 per hour (commission-based, plus tips)
Provide therapeutic and relaxation massage in a luxury, nurse‑practitioner‑led medical spa with ocean and mountain views. Ideal if you want a calm, upscale setting and room to grow your clientele.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Anchorage healthcare roles tend to fill fast, especially the high‑pay and bonus spots.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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