🏥 Anchorage Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Anchorage’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from travel techs to long‑term RN and physician roles. If you’re open to Alaska’s lifestyle, there are solid options here for both locals and travelers.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,293 per week (plus potential stipends/benefits)

Work in a busy cath lab on a 13‑week assignment starting 11/16/2026. Comes with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily/weekly pay, and lots of travel perks if you qualify.

Employer: LUX Infusion

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $45–$60 per hour

Provide IV therapy in an outpatient infusion suite and other care settings. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN with strong IV/central line skills who likes patient education and some local travel.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr night shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10‑hr night shifts) Pay: $2,573 per week

Run MRI exams, prep and position patients, and handle histories on a night‑shift schedule starting 11/30/2026. Good option if you want travel pay plus solid imaging experience in Alaska.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts) Pay: $3,087 per week

Support EP procedures, cardiac mapping, ablations, and device implants. Ideal for experienced EP techs who want high travel pay and hands‑on work in a busy lab.

Employer: State of Alaska – Alaska Psychiatric Institute

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, state position

Pay: Competitive state salary (plus on‑call opportunities; exact rate not listed)

Inpatient psychiatrist role (adult and adolescent) on a multidisciplinary team. Comes with strong state benefits, retirement (PERS), generous leave, and ongoing training in a mission‑driven setting.

Employer: Guardian Flight, LLC

Location: Anchorage, AK (regional float)

Type: Full-time (10 days on / 20 days off)

(10 days on / 20 days off) Pay: $92,000–$95,000 annually

Provide advanced life support on air medical transports across the region. Includes company‑paid crew housing on shift and a unique rotation that builds in long stretches of time off.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

OR RN role in a multi‑specialty ambulatory surgery center. You’ll handle pre‑, intra‑, and post‑op care, scrub/circulate, and work closely with surgeons and anesthesia in a team‑based setting.

Employer: Providence Alaska Medical Center

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, day shifts (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $46.81–$72.66 per hour + potential bonuses and differentials

Join the cath/IR lab team doing complex neurovascular and interventional procedures. Offers a $20,000 hiring bonus and relocation assistance for eligible hires, plus strong Providence benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perform diagnostic imaging exams, document in electronic systems, and work closely with radiologists and nurses. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable with advanced imaging equipment.

Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $10,000 sign-on bonus and relocation

Internal medicine RN role at Alaska Native Medical Center with a big benefits package: strong retirement match, great health coverage, paid parental leave, on‑site childcare, and lots of professional development.

Employer: Not listed (closed door pharmacy)

Not listed (closed door pharmacy) Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: Not listed

Support a closed door pharmacy with weekday shifts: process e‑scripts, stock and label meds, and manage inventory. Requires 1+ year pharmacy tech experience and an Alaska Pharmacy Technician License.

Employer: COMPASS Homecare

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time (10–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20 per hour

Provide in‑home support with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Flexible schedule with paid training, paid sick time, and mileage‑friendly work for those with a car.

Employer: Alaska-based pharmacy consulting & staffing company

Alaska-based pharmacy consulting & staffing company Location: Eagle River, AK (Anchorage area)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: $72–$90 per hour

Contract and PRN pharmacist roles in clinic and institutional settings across Alaska, with travel and lodging covered. Great if you want adventure, flexible scheduling, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Summit Wellness & Spa

Location: Downtown Anchorage, AK

Type: In-person, 5–30 hrs/week

Pay: $60–$75 per hour (commission-based, plus tips)

Provide therapeutic and relaxation massage in a luxury, nurse‑practitioner‑led medical spa with ocean and mountain views. Ideal if you want a calm, upscale setting and room to grow your clientele.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Anchorage healthcare roles tend to fill fast, especially the high‑pay and bonus spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.