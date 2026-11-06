🔧 Anchorage Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Anchorage is busy keeping buildings, clinics, and big box stores running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Anchorage, AK (Debarr Rd store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$54.00/hr + possible premiums

Help lead the team that keeps Walmart’s exterior areas safe, clean, and looking sharp year-round, from landscaping to snow and ice removal. This role is great if you have 2+ years in landscaping/gardening, can run heavy equipment, and want leadership duties plus strong benefits and paid education options.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr

Keep facilities clean and safe with daily tasks like sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom care. Good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce, can work independently, and want steady hours with access to a large company’s benefits and training.

Employer: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC)

Location: Anchorage, AK (Alaska Native Medical Center campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work on HVAC systems for a major hospital campus, from air handlers and chillers to room pressurization and building automation. ANTHC offers a big benefits package (federal-style medical, retirement match, PTO, holidays, on-site childcare, training), and has roles from assistant up through senior journeyman depending on your experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.