👔 Anchorage Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Anchorage is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from hands-on field supervision to high-level regional strategy. If you’re ready to step up, these openings span telecom, engineering, defense, nonprofits, and entertainment.

Employer: MasTec Communications Group

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple wireless telecom crews in the field, build your leadership skills, and keep projects on time and safe. This role comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays) and the chance to grow in a fast-moving communications company.

Employer: Classic Collision

Location: Anchorage, AK (covers AK, WA & OR, ~75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$190,000 annually + bonus & equity

Executive role leading collision repair operations across three states—own KPIs, growth, and team development at scale. Weekly pay, bonus structure, equity, car allowance, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision make this a strong fit for seasoned auto body leaders.

Employer: HDR

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run federal and DoD engineering projects (NAVFAC, USACE, USAF, NGB, and more) from planning through construction support. Ideal for a PE with 7+ years’ experience who wants to lead complex military and federal design work while growing client relationships.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected $86,900–$198,000 (annualized USD)

Use your Brigade-level and joint HQ experience to plan and run large, live/virtual/constructive training exercises focused on arctic and mountain operations. This role blends high-impact mission support with strong benefits, professional development, and a wide salary band based on experience.

Employer: American Cancer Society

Location: Anchorage, AK (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27/hour

Support multi-million-dollar fundraising portfolios, events, and donor relationships for a mission-driven nonprofit. Great fit if you’re organized, love relationship-building, and want to grow in development while getting solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy leadership role in a busy sports entertainment venue, overseeing multiple departments and stepping in for the GM. Expect lots of time on the floor, strong team leadership, and perks like free play, discounted food, and benefits for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good leadership jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.