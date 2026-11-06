🛒 Anchorage Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Flexible Roles

Anchorage retail is busy right now – lots of part‑time options plus a few solid full‑time leadership roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week’s list has range.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers feel great in Aerie, flexing between sales floor, fitting rooms, cash wrap, and stock. Good fit if you love the brand, enjoy a fast pace, and want a strong 40% employee discount and growth potential.

Employer: The Alaska Club

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early‑bird front desk role at a local gym, helping members, answering phones, and handling payments. Great if you’re upbeat, like quiet early hours, and want your days free.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach the team, and drive sales and visuals at AE. Comes with benefits (health, 401k, PTO, discounts) and is ideal if you’ve done retail management and want a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight hotel front desk role: check guests in/out, post charges, handle cash, and manage reservations. Good for night owls who like quieter shifts and detailed work.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 800 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.94–$20.83/hr + up to ~$13,700 in commissions; top sellers up to ~$62,460/yr

Sell phones and wireless plans using a consultative approach, with strong commission potential and big AT&T service discounts. Best for confident communicators who like tech and a fast sales floor.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers gear up for the outdoors, demo camping products, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with store discounts, 401k, and part‑time benefits—great if you love camping and talking gear.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑end role ringing up customers, keeping your area tidy, and promoting store programs. Includes retail discounts and part‑time benefits, good for friendly folks who like steady customer flow.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the checkstand, handle multiple payment types, and keep lines moving. Nice entry role if you want ongoing hiring, stable hours, and room to move up inside the Kroger/Fred Meyer family.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in apparel stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers find what they need. Offers flexible schedules, tuition help (up to $21,000), and associate discounts.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the home and general merchandise area—stocking, answering questions, and keeping displays full. Good if you like variety and talking customers through product options.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the fuel center running the register, pumping gas when needed, and keeping the area safe and clean. Best for independent workers comfortable in a fast, outdoor‑adjacent setting.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the home department team—merchandising, training, and hitting sales goals. Solid step up if you have retail experience and want full‑time hours plus Kroger‑family benefits.

Employer: Kroger / Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the shoe department with P&L responsibility, planograms, freight, and customer service. Great for experienced retail folks ready to own a section and manage inventory and sales.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location (no exact range listed)

Lead store merchandising and in‑stock strategy, coach teams, and sometimes run the whole store. Strong fit if you have 2+ years retail leadership and want a bigger box environment with corporate benefits.

Employer: Kroger / Fred Meyer

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time (night shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Night role stocking, checking dates, and helping late‑night shoppers. Good if you prefer quieter aisles and can handle physical work plus food‑safety routines.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to other Bass Pro sales roles but focused on apparel—help guests with clothing and keep racks full. Includes retail discounts, 401k, and part‑time benefits.

Employer: VCA East Anchorage Animal Hospital

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time (mornings + 1–2 Saturdays/month)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk at a busy vet clinic—greet clients, schedule, take payments, and help keep the hospital running smoothly. Great if you love pets and want customer service with an animal‑care twist.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Anchorage, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose quality items, and prep for pickup. Good for people who like to stay moving, work behind the scenes, and still have some customer contact.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Location: Anchorage, AK (multiple store locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hr

Travel between stores to merchandise, build displays, and educate store teams on products. Includes benefits, flexible hours, and paid time off—best if you’re self‑motivated, like driving, and enjoy independent work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Anchorage retail roles tend to fill fast, especially the ones with good hours or strong benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.