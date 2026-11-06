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Anchorage
🛒 Anchorage Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Flexible Roles
8 days ago
Anchorage retail is busy right now – lots of part‑time options plus a few solid full‑time leadership roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week’s list has range.
Aerie – Sr Brand Ambassador (Sr Sales Associate)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers feel great in Aerie, flexing between sales floor, fitting rooms, cash wrap, and stock. Good fit if you love the brand, enjoy a fast pace, and want a strong 40% employee discount and growth potential.
Member Support Team – Summit Morning Shifts (4am)
- Employer: The Alaska Club
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Early‑bird front desk role at a local gym, helping members, answering phones, and handling payments. Great if you’re upbeat, like quiet early hours, and want your days free.
AE – Sales Leader (Full-Time)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, coach the team, and drive sales and visuals at AE. Comes with benefits (health, 401k, PTO, discounts) and is ideal if you’ve done retail management and want a bigger leadership role.
Night Auditor
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight hotel front desk role: check guests in/out, post charges, handle cash, and manage reservations. Good for night owls who like quieter shifts and detailed work.
Part Time Retail Sales Consultant
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: 800 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.94–$20.83/hr + up to ~$13,700 in commissions; top sellers up to ~$62,460/yr
Sell phones and wireless plans using a consultative approach, with strong commission potential and big AT&T service discounts. Best for confident communicators who like tech and a fast sales floor.
Sales Associate – Camping (Part Time)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers gear up for the outdoors, demo camping products, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with store discounts, 401k, and part‑time benefits—great if you love camping and talking gear.
Cashier – Part Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front‑end role ringing up customers, keeping your area tidy, and promoting store programs. Includes retail discounts and part‑time benefits, good for friendly folks who like steady customer flow.
Cashier
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the checkstand, handle multiple payment types, and keep lines moving. Nice entry role if you want ongoing hiring, stable hours, and room to move up inside the Kroger/Fred Meyer family.
APPAREL/CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in apparel stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers find what they need. Offers flexible schedules, tuition help (up to $21,000), and associate discounts.
HOME HARDLINES/CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the home and general merchandise area—stocking, answering questions, and keeping displays full. Good if you like variety and talking customers through product options.
FUEL CENTER/CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work at the fuel center running the register, pumping gas when needed, and keeping the area safe and clean. Best for independent workers comfortable in a fast, outdoor‑adjacent setting.
HOME HARDLINES/LEAD CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the home department team—merchandising, training, and hitting sales goals. Solid step up if you have retail experience and want full‑time hours plus Kroger‑family benefits.
SHOE/SECTION LEADER
- Employer: Kroger / Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the shoe department with P&L responsibility, planograms, freight, and customer service. Great for experienced retail folks ready to own a section and manage inventory and sales.
Merchandising Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)
- Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location (no exact range listed)
Lead store merchandising and in‑stock strategy, coach teams, and sometimes run the whole store. Strong fit if you have 2+ years retail leadership and want a bigger box environment with corporate benefits.
STORE/NIGHT CLERK
- Employer: Kroger / Fred Meyer
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time (night shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Night role stocking, checking dates, and helping late‑night shoppers. Good if you prefer quieter aisles and can handle physical work plus food‑safety routines.
Apparel Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to other Bass Pro sales roles but focused on apparel—help guests with clothing and keep racks full. Includes retail discounts, 401k, and part‑time benefits.
Client Service Representative (CSR)
- Employer: VCA East Anchorage Animal Hospital
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time (mornings + 1–2 Saturdays/month)
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk at a busy vet clinic—greet clients, schedule, take payments, and help keep the hospital running smoothly. Great if you love pets and want customer service with an animal‑care twist.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go Clerk)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose quality items, and prep for pickup. Good for people who like to stay moving, work behind the scenes, and still have some customer contact.
Territory Retail Lead Trainee – Anchorage, AK
- Employer: Anderson Merchandisers
- Location: Anchorage, AK (multiple store locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50/hr
Travel between stores to merchandise, build displays, and educate store teams on products. Includes benefits, flexible hours, and paid time off—best if you’re self‑motivated, like driving, and enjoy independent work.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Anchorage retail roles tend to fill fast, especially the ones with good hours or strong benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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