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Anahuac
📅 Weekly Baby & Me storytime for ages 0–2 in Anahuac
2 days ago
📅 Baby & Me storytime for ages 0–2 in Anahuac
Bring your little one to Baby & Me at the Chambers County Library, Anahuac (608 Washington Ave., Anahuac, TX 77514).
- When: Wednesdays at 10:30 AM (weekly)
- Who: Babies ages 0–2 with a parent or caregiver
- What: Singing, reading, and playtime to help babies build language skills, recognize songs, and strengthen muscles.
It’s a sweet, low‑key way to get out of the house, meet other caregivers, and support your baby’s development at the same time.
More Info: Baby & Me: Turkey/Thanksgiving | Chambers County L...
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