📅 Baby & Me storytime for ages 0–2 in Anahuac

Bring your little one to Baby & Me at the Chambers County Library, Anahuac (608 Washington Ave., Anahuac, TX 77514).

When: Wednesdays at 10:30 AM (weekly)

(weekly) Who: Babies ages 0–2 with a parent or caregiver

Babies with a parent or caregiver What: Singing, reading, and playtime to help babies build language skills, recognize songs, and strengthen muscles.

It’s a sweet, low‑key way to get out of the house, meet other caregivers, and support your baby’s development at the same time.