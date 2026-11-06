📅 Friday story time for ages 2–5 at Anahuac library

📅 Weekly Friday story time for ages 2–5 in Anahuac

Got a little one who loves books and music? The Chambers County Library in Anahuac hosts a fun story time every Friday at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2–5.

Kids will sing, dance, and do simple activities that help build learning and creativity, all in a relaxed, kid-friendly setting.

Details:

When: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Every Who: Children ages 2–5 and their caregivers

Children and their caregivers Where: Chambers County Library – Anahuac, 608 Washington Ave., Anahuac, TX 77514

It’s a sweet weekly outing if you’re looking for something simple and enriching to do with your toddler or preschooler.