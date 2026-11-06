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Anahuac

📅 Friday story time for ages 2–5 at Anahuac library

8 days ago
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📅 Weekly Friday story time for ages 2–5 in Anahuac

Got a little one who loves books and music? The Chambers County Library in Anahuac hosts a fun story time every Friday at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2–5.

Kids will sing, dance, and do simple activities that help build learning and creativity, all in a relaxed, kid-friendly setting.

Details:

  • When: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Who: Children ages 2–5 and their caregivers
  • Where: Chambers County Library – Anahuac, 608 Washington Ave., Anahuac, TX 77514

It’s a sweet weekly outing if you’re looking for something simple and enriching to do with your toddler or preschooler.

More Info: Story Time: Indigenous People | Chambers County Li...

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