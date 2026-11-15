Anaheim neighbors are sharing some helpful freebies this week, from home basics to big furniture. If you or someone you know could use a hand, these are worth a look.

Item: Brand new washcloths

Condition: New

Location: Anaheim, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A neighbor has brand new washcloths set aside specifically for a mom in need. These are listed under bath linens/bath towels and have not been used. If you’re a mom needing basics for your home or baby, this could really help.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Burrito Card Game by Exploding Kittens

Condition: Brand new

Location: Anaheim-Far East, Anaheim, CA

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor is offering a fun party card game from the makers of Exploding Kittens. It’s for ages 7+ and works for 2–6 players, so it’s great for family game night or small gatherings. (Listed with a price in the title, but check the Nextdoor post under the For Sale & Free section for current details.)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free couch (comes apart in pieces)

Condition: Well-loved, some damage

Location: Anaheim - Del Monte/Presidential, Anaheim, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This is a large couch that needs to go ASAP. It’s a sectional-style piece that comes apart into multiple pieces to make moving easier.

Overall size: 112.2" L x 53.15" W x 33.46" H

Notes from the owner:

Has cat scratches in some areas

in some areas Right back side frame is slightly bent

If you need seating and don’t mind some wear (or you’re handy with repairs and covers), this could be a solid freebie.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Anaheim tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.