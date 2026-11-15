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🎁 Free Items Popping Up in Anaheim — See What’s Available
Anaheim neighbors are sharing some helpful freebies this week, from home basics to big furniture. If you or someone you know could use a hand, these are worth a look.
Washcloths – ISO Mom in Need
Item: Brand new washcloths
Condition: New
Location: Anaheim, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A neighbor has brand new washcloths set aside specifically for a mom in need. These are listed under bath linens/bath towels and have not been used. If you’re a mom needing basics for your home or baby, this could really help.
BRAND NEW Burrito Card Game
Item: Burrito Card Game by Exploding Kittens
Condition: Brand new
Location: Anaheim-Far East, Anaheim, CA
Source: Nextdoor
A neighbor is offering a fun party card game from the makers of Exploding Kittens. It’s for ages 7+ and works for 2–6 players, so it’s great for family game night or small gatherings. (Listed with a price in the title, but check the Nextdoor post under the For Sale & Free section for current details.)
FREE Couch – Sectional Style
Item: Free couch (comes apart in pieces)
Condition: Well-loved, some damage
Location: Anaheim - Del Monte/Presidential, Anaheim, CA
Source: Nextdoor
This is a large couch that needs to go ASAP. It’s a sectional-style piece that comes apart into multiple pieces to make moving easier.
Overall size: 112.2" L x 53.15" W x 33.46" H
Notes from the owner:
- Has cat scratches in some areas
- Right back side frame is slightly bent
If you need seating and don’t mind some wear (or you’re handy with repairs and covers), this could be a solid freebie.
Free items in Anaheim tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.