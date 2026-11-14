Anaheim’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in hospitality, education, and live events. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your skills and income.

Employer: Home Comfort Cooling, Heating and Plumbing (Home Comfort USA)

Home Comfort Cooling, Heating and Plumbing (Home Comfort USA) Location: Anaheim, CA / Orange County market

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base + performance bonus

Lead and grow a retail HVAC sales program across big-box partners in Orange County. Great fit if you like building sales teams, coaching reps, and owning KPIs in a fast-paced, performance-driven environment.

Employer: OC Sports & Entertainment, LLC (OCVIBE)

Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $75,000–$100,000 per year

Own CRM, email, SMS, and loyalty strategy for a major live entertainment and sports district. Ideal if you have 5+ years in lifecycle/CRM, love data-driven campaigns, and want to shape fan and visitor experiences.

Employer: American Career College

Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide prospective students into healthcare programs using sales and marketing techniques like info sessions, campus tours, and events. Good for strong communicators who enjoy high-volume outreach and helping people change careers.

Employer: Wincome Hospitality

Location: Anaheim, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on marketing role across multiple hotels and restaurants—social media, content creation, PR, events, and website/OTA updates. Great if you have 2+ years in marketing/communications and want broad experience in hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.