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Anaheim
🏭 Anaheim Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings
2 days ago
Anaheim’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with machining, quality, and maintenance skills. If you’ve got hands-on experience, there are several solid full-time roles worth a look.
Lead Manual Machinist
- Employer: DXP Enterprises, Inc.
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Salary: $40.00–$55.00/hr DOE
- Type: Full-time, day shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM), some overtime
Lead the shop while running manual lathes, mills, and grinders. You’ll plan jobs, mentor junior machinists, handle precision measurements, and keep equipment in top shape, with full benefits and 401(k).
Inspection C
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Salary: $52,000 – $97,000/year (CA range)
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)
Senior-level electronics/assembly inspector role in defense tech. You’ll inspect complex assemblies, mentor junior inspectors, help improve processes, and enjoy strong benefits plus a compressed work schedule.
Quality Inspector III – CMM Programming
- Employer: Verus Aerospace
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
High-level aerospace quality role focused on CMM work. You’ll inspect complex parts, operate CMMs, help with programming, and guide less experienced inspectors in a precision-driven environment.
Quality Inspector
- Employer: CCS Inc
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Senior QC role (10+ years) doing detailed dimensional and visual inspection of machined components. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, and uniforms, plus work with QMS software and GD&T.
Engine Technician
- Employer: CCS Inc
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role for people who love race engines. You’ll tear down and assemble TRD engine parts, perform NDT, test components, and keep electronic build records, with solid benefits and lots of mechanical work.
Maintenance Electrician
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: Anaheim, CA (Anaheim Box)
- Salary: $46.62/hr + $0.65/hr night differential
- Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hr night shifts (6 PM – 6 AM)
Plant maintenance role in a large packaging operation. You’ll troubleshoot electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, work with PLCs and drives, and get strong benefits, PTO, and growth paths.
CNC Machinist II (Multiple Shifts)
- Employer: Verus Aerospace
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts
Mid-level CNC milling role making complex aerospace parts in aluminum and titanium. You’ll set up and run CNC machines (Fanuc/Siemens), use precision tools, do basic troubleshooting, and help support other machinists.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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