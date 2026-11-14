Anaheim’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with machining, quality, and maintenance skills. If you’ve got hands-on experience, there are several solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Location: Anaheim, CA

Salary: $40.00–$55.00/hr DOE

Type: Full-time, day shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM), some overtime

Lead the shop while running manual lathes, mills, and grinders. You’ll plan jobs, mentor junior machinists, handle precision measurements, and keep equipment in top shape, with full benefits and 401(k).

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Anaheim, CA

Salary: $52,000 – $97,000/year (CA range)

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Senior-level electronics/assembly inspector role in defense tech. You’ll inspect complex assemblies, mentor junior inspectors, help improve processes, and enjoy strong benefits plus a compressed work schedule.

Employer: Verus Aerospace

Location: Anaheim, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-level aerospace quality role focused on CMM work. You’ll inspect complex parts, operate CMMs, help with programming, and guide less experienced inspectors in a precision-driven environment.

Employer: CCS Inc

Location: Anaheim, CA

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Senior QC role (10+ years) doing detailed dimensional and visual inspection of machined components. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, and uniforms, plus work with QMS software and GD&T.

Employer: CCS Inc

Location: Anaheim, CA

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role for people who love race engines. You’ll tear down and assemble TRD engine parts, perform NDT, test components, and keep electronic build records, with solid benefits and lots of mechanical work.

Employer: International Paper

Location: Anaheim, CA (Anaheim Box)

Salary: $46.62/hr + $0.65/hr night differential

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hr night shifts (6 PM – 6 AM)

Plant maintenance role in a large packaging operation. You’ll troubleshoot electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, work with PLCs and drives, and get strong benefits, PTO, and growth paths.

Employer: Verus Aerospace

Location: Anaheim, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, multiple shifts

Mid-level CNC milling role making complex aerospace parts in aluminum and titanium. You’ll set up and run CNC machines (Fanuc/Siemens), use precision tools, do basic troubleshooting, and help support other machinists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.