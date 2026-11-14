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Anaheim
🛒 Multiple Anaheim Customer Service & Retail Jobs From $16.90+/hr
2 days ago
Anaheim’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local shops. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across the city.
Customer Support Representative – Program Manager
- Employer: Verus Aerospace
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role blends customer support with light program management in aerospace. You’ll handle customer questions, track orders and schedules, help prevent late shipments, and work closely with internal teams using MRP and Microsoft Office.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.90 per hour
Help shoppers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep departments tidy in a fast-paced off-price store. Good fit if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and short-term work through the busy season.
Backroom Floor Associate
- Employer: DANIEL’S HOME CENTER
- Location: 255 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour
Work both front desk and backroom at a local furniture store—help customers, receive trucks, move furniture (50–80 lbs), and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Full-time staff can access health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour + tips and services pay (per plan)
Use your cosmetology license to provide hair and beauty services while building a loyal guest list. You’ll get steady salon traffic, support from a big brand, and access to benefits for full-time roles plus chances to grow your skills.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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