Anaheim’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local shops. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Verus Aerospace

Verus Aerospace Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends customer support with light program management in aerospace. You’ll handle customer questions, track orders and schedules, help prevent late shipments, and work closely with internal teams using MRP and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.90 per hour

Help shoppers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep departments tidy in a fast-paced off-price store. Good fit if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and short-term work through the busy season.

Employer: DANIEL’S HOME CENTER

Location: 255 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Work both front desk and backroom at a local furniture store—help customers, receive trucks, move furniture (50–80 lbs), and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Full-time staff can access health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour + tips and services pay (per plan)

Use your cosmetology license to provide hair and beauty services while building a loyal guest list. You’ll get steady salon traffic, support from a big brand, and access to benefits for full-time roles plus chances to grow your skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.