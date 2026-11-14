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💰 Anaheim Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Anaheim’s finance scene is busy right now, from sports and entertainment to big-box wholesale and Disney-affiliated banking. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Private Banker – Future Opportunities
- Employer: Partners Federal Credit Union (Disney-affiliated)
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time (talent pipeline for future roles)
- Salary: $70,304 – $86,760/year + potential bonus/long-term incentives
Build long-term relationships with Disney Cast Members and their families in a service-first, advice-based banking role. This is ideal if you have 3–5 years in retail banking, FINRA licenses (SIE, Series 6, 63, NMLS, CA Notary, insurance) and want a path toward wealth and investment advisory, with strong benefits and work/life balance.
Senior Accounts Receivable Specialist
- Employer: OCVIBE / OC Sports & Entertainment, LLC
- Location: Anaheim, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $33.00 – $36.00/hour
Lead complex A/R work for a major live entertainment and sports hub—own invoicing, collections, reconciliations, and month-end close. Great fit if you have 5+ years A/R or accounting experience, strong Excel and ERP (D365/NetSuite preferred), and want to be the go-to person for tricky account issues.
Operations Auditor
- Employer: Restaurant Depot
- Location: Anaheim, CA (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Travel up to 75% to perform quarterly warehouse audits, spot issues early, and help tighten controls across locations. Best for experienced senior managers, inventory controllers, or corporate/merchandising staff (3–5+ years) who like digging into shrink, safety, and process improvements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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