Anaheim’s finance scene is busy right now, from sports and entertainment to big-box wholesale and Disney-affiliated banking. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Partners Federal Credit Union (Disney-affiliated)

Partners Federal Credit Union (Disney-affiliated) Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time (talent pipeline for future roles)

(talent pipeline for future roles) Salary: $70,304 – $86,760/year + potential bonus/long-term incentives

Build long-term relationships with Disney Cast Members and their families in a service-first, advice-based banking role. This is ideal if you have 3–5 years in retail banking, FINRA licenses (SIE, Series 6, 63, NMLS, CA Notary, insurance) and want a path toward wealth and investment advisory, with strong benefits and work/life balance.

Employer: OCVIBE / OC Sports & Entertainment, LLC

Location: Anaheim, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.00 – $36.00/hour

Lead complex A/R work for a major live entertainment and sports hub—own invoicing, collections, reconciliations, and month-end close. Great fit if you have 5+ years A/R or accounting experience, strong Excel and ERP (D365/NetSuite preferred), and want to be the go-to person for tricky account issues.

Employer: Restaurant Depot

Location: Anaheim, CA (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel up to 75% to perform quarterly warehouse audits, spot issues early, and help tighten controls across locations. Best for experienced senior managers, inventory controllers, or corporate/merchandising staff (3–5+ years) who like digging into shrink, safety, and process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.