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Anaheim
🏥 Anaheim healthcare hiring: multiple clinical & admin roles
12 days ago
Anaheim’s hospital scene is busy right now, and AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center plus Anaheim Community Hospital are adding to their teams. Good mix of bedside, tech, and back-office roles.
Transporter
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare (Anaheim Regional Medical Center)
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Move patients safely around the hospital and help Imaging staff with room setup, supplies, and positioning. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can use safe body mechanics, and hold BLS; EMT or CNA is a plus.
Staff RN II (Part-Time)
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide and coordinate acute care nursing, direct PCAs, and educate patients and families. Requires CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, and unit-specific certs; 1 year acute care experience preferred.
Staff RN II (Full-Time) – Multiple Units
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-scope RN role: assessments, care planning, teaching, and documentation in an acute setting. Needs CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, plus NRP/PALS as applicable; 1 year acute care preferred and telemetry/DOU certifications encouraged.
Certified Phlebotomy Technician
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the lab with draws, specimen processing, data entry, and phones. Requires CPT I or II, BCLS, and phlebotomy training; 1 year acute care/phlebotomy experience preferred.
Clinical Lab Scientist
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform and oversee complex lab testing and help manage the Laboratory Information System (LIS) and regulatory readiness. Needs a related bachelor’s or doctoral degree, CA CLS license, and acute care lab experience preferred.
NICU Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced practice role in the NICU as expert clinician, educator, and consultant. Requires Master’s in Nursing, CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, NRP, and at least 3 years related experience (5 years preferred).
OR Technician (Certified Surgical Tech)
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Scrub in and manage instruments and supplies for surgeries while maintaining strict aseptic technique. Needs graduation from a surgical tech program, CST certification, BLS, and 1 year acute OR experience preferred.
Ultrasound Tech – Per Diem
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Listed as Full-time but titled Per Diem (check posting for details)
- Salary: Not listed
Perform ultrasound exams and related clerical tasks in Imaging Services. RDMS required within 6 months of hire and BCLS; 1 year acute care ultrasound experience preferred.
Physician Assistant – Cardiothoracic/Structural Heart
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work closely with the cardiothoracic and structural heart team on TAVR/CABG and complex cardiac cases, from pre-op to post-op and program development. Requires PA-C license, BLS/ACLS, and experience in cardiac surgery, structural heart, or critical care preferred.
Patient Care Assistant
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support nurses with daily patient care like vitals, bathing, ambulation, and transport. Needs current BLS; CNA and 6 months PCA/NA experience or first quarter of RN/LVN school are preferred.
Reimbursement Specialist I
- Employer: Anaheim Community Hospital
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time (on-site)
- Salary: $31.74 – $47.61/hour
Handle hospital revenue cycle for med-surg and ancillary billing, from charge review to denials and appeals. Requires 3 years hospital revenue cycle experience, strong Excel/Word skills, and knowledge of CPT/ICD, UB-04, and CMS-1500; offers full benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and more).
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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