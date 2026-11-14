Anaheim’s hospital scene is busy right now, and AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center plus Anaheim Community Hospital are adding to their teams. Good mix of bedside, tech, and back-office roles.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare (Anaheim Regional Medical Center)

AHMC HealthCare (Anaheim Regional Medical Center) Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move patients safely around the hospital and help Imaging staff with room setup, supplies, and positioning. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can use safe body mechanics, and hold BLS; EMT or CNA is a plus.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide and coordinate acute care nursing, direct PCAs, and educate patients and families. Requires CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, and unit-specific certs; 1 year acute care experience preferred.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-scope RN role: assessments, care planning, teaching, and documentation in an acute setting. Needs CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, plus NRP/PALS as applicable; 1 year acute care preferred and telemetry/DOU certifications encouraged.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the lab with draws, specimen processing, data entry, and phones. Requires CPT I or II, BCLS, and phlebotomy training; 1 year acute care/phlebotomy experience preferred.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform and oversee complex lab testing and help manage the Laboratory Information System (LIS) and regulatory readiness. Needs a related bachelor’s or doctoral degree, CA CLS license, and acute care lab experience preferred.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role in the NICU as expert clinician, educator, and consultant. Requires Master’s in Nursing, CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, NRP, and at least 3 years related experience (5 years preferred).

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Scrub in and manage instruments and supplies for surgeries while maintaining strict aseptic technique. Needs graduation from a surgical tech program, CST certification, BLS, and 1 year acute OR experience preferred.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Listed as Full-time but titled Per Diem (check posting for details)

Listed as but titled (check posting for details) Salary: Not listed

Perform ultrasound exams and related clerical tasks in Imaging Services. RDMS required within 6 months of hire and BCLS; 1 year acute care ultrasound experience preferred.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with the cardiothoracic and structural heart team on TAVR/CABG and complex cardiac cases, from pre-op to post-op and program development. Requires PA-C license, BLS/ACLS, and experience in cardiac surgery, structural heart, or critical care preferred.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses with daily patient care like vitals, bathing, ambulation, and transport. Needs current BLS; CNA and 6 months PCA/NA experience or first quarter of RN/LVN school are preferred.

Employer: Anaheim Community Hospital

Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $31.74 – $47.61/hour

Handle hospital revenue cycle for med-surg and ancillary billing, from charge review to denials and appeals. Requires 3 years hospital revenue cycle experience, strong Excel/Word skills, and knowledge of CPT/ICD, UB-04, and CMS-1500; offers full benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and more).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

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