Three sweet baby boys in Tustin, CA are hoping to grow up in safe, loving homes. All are young, social kittens who need a feline friend in the home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue with white

Gray or blue with white Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)

Health: All TPW kittens are neutered, vaccinated against FVRCP, and microchipped (per shelter listing)

All (per shelter listing) Home needs: Must go to a home that already has another young cat, or be adopted as a pair with a sibling/another kitten Kittens are very social and do best with another playful cat friend



If you’d like to meet Ernie, please start by filling out the application here:

Adoption application: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TPW/Cat

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix

Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Solid gray/blue

Solid gray/blue Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)

Health: Neutered, FVRCP vaccinated, and microchipped (per TPW kitten standards)

(per TPW kitten standards) Home needs: Must be adopted into a home with another young cat, or as a pair with a sibling/another kitten Best for adopters who understand that kittens need lots of play and companionship



To meet Shadow, please begin with the online application:

Adoption application: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TPW/Cat

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)

Health: Neutered, FVRCP vaccinated, and microchipped (per TPW kitten standards)

(per TPW kitten standards) Home needs: Must join a home that already has a young cat, or be adopted as a pair with a sibling/another kitten Ideal for families ready for an active, social kitten



Interested in Bert? Start with the shelter’s quick online form:

Adoption application: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TPW/Cat

👉 Meet Bert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, CA and ready to add a kitten (or a pair!) to your family, please visit the links above and submit an application through Tiny Paws and Whiskers. Sharing this post with local friends can also help these boys find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.