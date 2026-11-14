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🐱 Playful Tustin Kittens Ready for Loving Homes
Three sweet baby boys in Tustin, CA are hoping to grow up in safe, loving homes. All are young, social kittens who need a feline friend in the home.
Ernie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue with white
- Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)
- Health: All TPW kittens are neutered, vaccinated against FVRCP, and microchipped (per shelter listing)
- Home needs:
- Must go to a home that already has another young cat, or be adopted as a pair with a sibling/another kitten
- Kittens are very social and do best with another playful cat friend
If you’d like to meet Ernie, please start by filling out the application here:
Adoption application: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TPW/Cat
👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow
- Breed: Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid gray/blue
- Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)
- Health: Neutered, FVRCP vaccinated, and microchipped (per TPW kitten standards)
- Home needs:
- Must be adopted into a home with another young cat, or as a pair with a sibling/another kitten
- Best for adopters who understand that kittens need lots of play and companionship
To meet Shadow, please begin with the online application:
Adoption application: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TPW/Cat
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bert
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)
- Health: Neutered, FVRCP vaccinated, and microchipped (per TPW kitten standards)
- Home needs:
- Must join a home that already has a young cat, or be adopted as a pair with a sibling/another kitten
- Ideal for families ready for an active, social kitten
Interested in Bert? Start with the shelter’s quick online form:
Adoption application: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TPW/Cat
👉 Meet Bert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tustin, CA and ready to add a kitten (or a pair!) to your family, please visit the links above and submit an application through Tiny Paws and Whiskers. Sharing this post with local friends can also help these boys find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.