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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Anaheim Right Now
Anaheim neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to mirrors. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Full Size Bed Frame with Mattress
Item: Full size bed frame with mattress included
Condition: Good condition (as stated by poster)
Category: Furniture
Location: Anaheim - Santa Ana Canyon/Riverdale, Anaheim, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A full size bed frame with a matching mattress. Great if you’re setting up a guest room or upgrading from a smaller bed. Mattress is included, so you get the full setup in one pickup.
Large Merrier (Mirror)
Item: Large mirror
Condition: Right side has a piece missing; still usable
Category: Furniture / Home decor
Location: Anaheim - Santa Ana Canyon/Riverdale, Anaheim, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Large mirror being given away for free. The poster notes the right side has a piece missing, but says it’s still great for checking your outfit and appearance. Click the pictures in the listing to see the size and damage area before you decide.
White Bird Cage with Accessories
Item: White bird cage with perch and accessories
Price in title: Says $15 in the title; check listing to confirm if it’s free or low-cost
Category: Pet supplies
Location: Anaheim-Far East, Anaheim, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
White bird cage that comes with a perch and accessories included. Good if you’re setting up a home for a small bird and want most of what you need in one go. Be sure to confirm the final price with the poster, since the title lists $15.
Free – Boy’s Item (2m New)
Item: Free item labeled “Boy – 2m New”
Condition: Described as “2m New” (likely very lightly used or almost new)
Category: Miscellaneous
Location: Anaheim, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Listing is titled simply “Free” with the note “Boy 2m New”. The exact item type is not clear from the text, so you’ll want to check the photos and description on Facebook Marketplace to see what it is and if it fits your needs.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Anaheim tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full details, and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.