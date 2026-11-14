Anaheim neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to mirrors. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Full size bed frame with mattress included

Condition: Good condition (as stated by poster)

Category: Furniture

Location: Anaheim - Santa Ana Canyon/Riverdale, Anaheim, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A full size bed frame with a matching mattress. Great if you’re setting up a guest room or upgrading from a smaller bed. Mattress is included, so you get the full setup in one pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Large mirror

Condition: Right side has a piece missing; still usable

Category: Furniture / Home decor

Location: Anaheim - Santa Ana Canyon/Riverdale, Anaheim, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large mirror being given away for free. The poster notes the right side has a piece missing, but says it’s still great for checking your outfit and appearance. Click the pictures in the listing to see the size and damage area before you decide.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: White bird cage with perch and accessories

Price in title: Says $15 in the title; check listing to confirm if it’s free or low-cost

Category: Pet supplies

Location: Anaheim-Far East, Anaheim, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

White bird cage that comes with a perch and accessories included. Good if you’re setting up a home for a small bird and want most of what you need in one go. Be sure to confirm the final price with the poster, since the title lists $15.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Free item labeled “Boy – 2m New”

Condition: Described as “2m New” (likely very lightly used or almost new)

Category: Miscellaneous

Location: Anaheim, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Listing is titled simply “Free” with the note “Boy 2m New”. The exact item type is not clear from the text, so you’ll want to check the photos and description on Facebook Marketplace to see what it is and if it fits your needs.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Anaheim tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full details, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.