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💰 Anaheim Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings
Anaheim’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around entertainment and growing local companies. If you’ve got solid accounting or analyst skills, there are a couple of strong options to check out.
Financial Analyst, F&B
- Employer: OC Sports & Entertainment / OCVIBE
- Location: Anaheim, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$125,000/year
Work across food & beverage operations for venues, restaurants, clubs, and special events in a big live-entertainment project. You’ll handle budgets, forecasts, event profitability, and dashboards (Excel + Power BI), and partner closely with operators and venue leaders. Requires: bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in finance or accounting, plus strong modeling and Excel skills.
Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Financial Analyst, F&B (duplicate posting)
Financial Controller
- Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a private company)
- Location: Anaheim, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the full accounting function: month- and year-end close, financial statements, audits, sales & use tax, payroll oversight, and internal controls. This role reports to the CFO and is ideal if you’re a CPA with strong technical accounting experience in distribution, manufacturing, or industrial environments and deep knowledge of inventory and cost-of-sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Anaheim employers are growing, and strong finance talent is in demand.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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