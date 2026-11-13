Anaheim’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around entertainment and growing local companies. If you’ve got solid accounting or analyst skills, there are a couple of strong options to check out.

Employer: OC Sports & Entertainment / OCVIBE

OC Sports & Entertainment / Location: Anaheim, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$125,000/year

Work across food & beverage operations for venues, restaurants, clubs, and special events in a big live-entertainment project. You’ll handle budgets, forecasts, event profitability, and dashboards (Excel + Power BI), and partner closely with operators and venue leaders. Requires: bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in finance or accounting, plus strong modeling and Excel skills.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Financial Analyst, F&B (duplicate posting)

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a private company)

(recruiting for a private company) Location: Anaheim, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full accounting function: month- and year-end close, financial statements, audits, sales & use tax, payroll oversight, and internal controls. This role reports to the CFO and is ideal if you’re a CPA with strong technical accounting experience in distribution, manufacturing, or industrial environments and deep knowledge of inventory and cost-of-sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Anaheim employers are growing, and strong finance talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.