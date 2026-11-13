Looking for a new feline friend in Tustin, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Shelter: Tiny Paws and Whiskers (Tustin, CA)

Handsome Sylvester is a striking gray-and-white adult kitty with a classic look and a calm, grown-up charm. As an adult cat, he’s likely past the wild kitten stage and may be a great match if you want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Listing updated: November 12, 2026, 10:40 pm

ADONIS is a young kitten with a soft medium-length coat and all the playful energy that comes with being a baby cat. If you’re ready for toys, zoomies, and lots of cuddles, this little guy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet ADONIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Listing updated: November 12, 2026, 8:50 pm

Dapper KNIGHT wears a classic black-and-white tuxedo coat. As a baby kitten, he’s likely curious and full of life, and could grow into a loyal companion for years to come.

👉 Meet KNIGHT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Tiny Paws and Whiskers or OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848, or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.