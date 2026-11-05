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Anaheim
Anaheim launches holiday toy drive Nov. 21
5 days ago
Anaheim Public Utilities will host a community toy drive on Saturday, November 21 during its Ready Prep Go! event, asking residents to donate new, unwrapped toys to help Anaheim families in need. Registration for the event is available at Anaheim.net/readyprepgo.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Anaheim Public Utilities
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