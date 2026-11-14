Anacortes food spots are busy right now—restaurants, grocery bakeries, and senior living kitchens are all hiring. If you like working with food and people, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Rosario Assisted Living (supports Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing)

Rosario Assisted Living (supports Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing) Location: Anacortes, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole culinary program for a senior living community—menu planning, food safety, and a team of cooks and dietary aides. Good fit if you have leadership experience, know therapeutic diets, and want a role where your food really impacts residents’ daily life.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Anacortes, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting pay no less than local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on baking role making breads, pastries, and desserts, plus decorating cakes and helping customers with special orders. Comes with weekly pay, store discounts, flexible schedules, and potential health benefits if you’re eligible.

Employer: Anthony’s Restaurants

Location: Anacortes, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus incentive based on restaurant profit)

Kitchen leadership role in a busy, full-service seafood restaurant. You’ll supervise the line and dish room, train staff, and may step in for the Chef—plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation/sick time for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.