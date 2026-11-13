📢 Share your input on Anacortes’ 2027 budget

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the 2027 Operating Budget and the 2027–2032 Capital Facilities Plan during its meeting on November 16, 2026, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend and offer testimony on how the city plans to spend money next year and on major projects over the next several years.

If you care about city services, facilities, and long‑term projects in Anacortes, this is a chance to have your voice heard.