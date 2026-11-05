🏥 Amsterdam, NY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Techs to $600K MD

Amsterdam’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paid physician roles. If you’re looking to stay local and build a stable career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role) Location: Amsterdam, NY

Salary: ~$600,000/year (stated range)

(stated range) Type: Full-time

100% outpatient cardiology with no inpatient work and flexible schedules (Mon–Fri, Mon–Thu, or part-time). You’ll join a physician-led team with strong APP support and a well-established cardiovascular service line in the Mohawk Valley.

Employer: St. Mary’s Healthcare

Location: Amsterdam, NY

Salary: $59,280 – $80,787.20/year

Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/week

Provide diagnostic assessments, individual/group/family therapy, and help shape treatment plans on a multidisciplinary team. Great fit if you’re a counselor, social worker, or psychologist working toward (or holding) NY licensure and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: St. Mary’s Healthcare

Location: Amsterdam, NY

Salary: $18.39 – $24.59/hour + shift differentials (up to 21% on some shifts)

+ shift differentials (up to on some shifts) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Days & Evenings

Hands-on role helping patients with daily activities, observing behavior, and supporting treatment on a behavioral health unit. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, strong people skills, and want direct patient care experience.

Employer: St. Mary’s Healthcare

Location: Amsterdam, NY

Salary: $33.60 – $44.94/hour + evening/night/weekend differentials

+ evening/night/weekend differentials Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Days

Run pulmonary function and stress tests, monitor patients, and maintain testing equipment. Ideal if you’re a Respiratory Therapist (CRT, NY license) with at least an associate degree and want a focused, specialty role.

Employer: Liberty ARC / New Dimensions in Health Care

Location: Amsterdam, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri (approx. 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Lead day-to-day dental assistant operations, support dentists and hygienists, and oversee infection control and supplies. Great for someone with 1+ year dental experience or certification who’s ready to step into a supervisory role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.