Montgomery County SPCA seeks new volunteers

The Montgomery County SPCA is holding volunteer information sessions on Sunday 11/15 and Sunday 12/27 at 9:00 a.m. at 1232 State Hwy 5s, Amsterdam for people interested in helping animals. Volunteers can spend time with dogs and cats, help with events and fundraising, assist with socialization, and support daily shelter tasks, whether a few hours each week or once in a while.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montgomery County SPCA